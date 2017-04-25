Last updated -- GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Thunderstorm

World

Air strikes kill at least 12, damage hospital in Syria’s Idlib, says medics, monitor

Tuesday April 25, 2017
04:56 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Griezmann agent confirms ‘concrete’ move from UnitedGriezmann agent confirms ‘concrete’ move from United

App allows users to ‘walk a mile’ in a Rohingya refugee’s shoesApp allows users to ‘walk a mile’ in a Rohingya refugee’s shoes

The Edit: Faye Dunaway finally speaks up on Oscars fiascoThe Edit: Faye Dunaway finally speaks up on Oscars fiasco

Haj pilgrims to fly in style with Malaysia Airlines’ charter jetsHaj pilgrims to fly in style with Malaysia Airlines’ charter jets

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

A damaged ambulance and hospital are pictured at a site hit by overnight airstrike, in Kafr Takharim, northwest of Idlib city, Syria April 25, 2017. — Reuters picA damaged ambulance and hospital are pictured at a site hit by overnight airstrike, in Kafr Takharim, northwest of Idlib city, Syria April 25, 2017. — Reuters picBEIRUT, April 25 —Syrian or Russian air strikes killed more than a dozen people and severely damaged a hospital in and around a town in rebel-held Idlib province today, local medical workers and a monitoring group said.

The attacks came as Syria's air force and Russian jets intensified their bombardment of Idlib, the British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.

Idlib is an insurgent stronghold, one of the few large areas still under rebel control in the west of the country. Rebels and their families who have chosen to leave areas under government siege around Damascus in evacuation deals have headed for Idlib.

A spokesman at the hospital in Kafr Takharim in Idlib told Reuters an air strike hit its courtyard killing 14 people, including patients.

The Observatory said there were no deaths from the hospital strike, but that the bombardment had put it out of action.

Separate air strikes southwest of Kafr Takharim killed at least 12 people including civilians and rebel fighters, the Observatory said. — Reuters

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline