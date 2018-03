After two years, Myanmar President Htin Kyaw resigns

Myanmar's President Htin Kyaw speaks during the opening session of the Asia-Europe Meeting summit in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, July 15, 2016. — Reuters picYANGON, March 21 — Myanmar’s president and Aung San Suu Kyi’s right-hand man Htin Kyaw stepped down today after two years in the position, his office said.

“Myanmar President U Htin Kyaw resigned on March 21, 2018,” a statement on the president’s official Facebook page said, adding that a new leader would be selected “within seven working days”. — AFP