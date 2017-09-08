‘Active shooter’ arrested at Ohio school, no injuries

Police would not disclose any details about the suspect, who was being questioned at police headquarters, according to Alex-Bouzounis. — AFP picCHICAGO, Sept 8 — An “active shooter” at an Ohio high school was arrested today and no injuries were reported, after police swarmed the campus within minutes of an emergency call.

Police in Columbus, the US state's capital, received the first call from Scioto High School at 8:33am (2033 in Malaysia). Special tactical officers known as SWAT arrested the suspect 25 minutes later, according to police.

No injuries were reported. It was not clear from the police account if any shots were actually fired.

“We have the suspect. We have the gun. And everyone is safe,” police spokeswoman Denise Alex-Bouzounis told a news conference.

“We couldn’t be happier with the outcome of this situation today.”

Police would not disclose any details about the suspect, who was being questioned at police headquarters, according to Alex-Bouzounis.

Dozens of police officers and emergency personnel responded to the scene, and escorted students out of the school building.

The school serves grades six through 12, and is geared toward “emotionally disturbed students,” according to Scioto school’s website. — AFP