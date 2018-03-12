Accident suspected in death of Indonesia’s Matahari founder

JAKARTA, March 12 — Hari Darmawan, who established Indonesia's largest retail company Matahari Department Store, was found dead on Saturday.

His body was pulled from the Ciliwung River near his villa in Bogor, West Java.

It is suspected that Hari, 77, fell into the river when he went to check its overflow the night before.

His family decided to bring the body to Bali for burial.

Hari was last seen at the villa around 8pm on Friday, after a series of meetings, said Ilham Fadjriansah, the family’s spokesman and manager of Taman Wisata Matahari.

“It was raining heavily all day long. It’s possible that Mr Darmawan decided to monitor the Ciliwung River’s overflow, but lost his balance and fell into the waters,” Ilham said.

The police found Hari’s body 1km away at 6am on Saturday, after an overnight search.

West Java Police chief Ins. Gen. Agung Budi Maryoto said the police are now questioning witnesses to determine the cause of Hari’s of death.

Hari, born on May 27, 1940, had a reputation of being a successful but humble businessman.

He opened the first Matahari outlet — Indonesia’s first modern department store — in Pasar Baru, Jakarta, in 1972.

The company, which is now part of the Lippo Group, operates 156 stores in 73 cities.

“Mr Hari was a fighter, a true entrepreneur, who built Matahari Department Store and created vast employment opportunities,” said James Riady, the chief executive of the Lippo Group.

“He was a good person, friendly, always willing to help others. ... We will pray and hope for God’s blessings and solace for his grieving family.” — Jakarta Globe