Abu Bakar Bashir will be moved to prison in Central Java

Jailed Indonesian militant cleric Abu Bakar Bashir. — AFP picJAKARTA, March 8 — Chief Security Minister Wiranto confirmed yesterday that convicted terrorist Abu Bakar Bashir will be moved from Gunung Sindur prison in Bogor, West Java, to a prison facility in Klaten, Central Java.

"It’s done, now we will move [Bashir] to Central Java," Wiranto told reporters in Jakarta.

The government has been reported as saying that Bashir will be provided with proper facilities during his treatment.

Officials also explained that a house arrest was not possible because the law does not permit i.\

Wiranto said security will remain tight to prevent Bashir from spreading his ideology, as reported by state-run news agency Antara.

"We will make sure that the convicted will not spread his ideology. The rules would still apply, he won’t be permitted to interact with almost anyone," Wiranto said.

His family previously requested house-detention due to Bashir’s poor health, BeritaSatu TV reported.

Bashir is the spiritual leader of al-Qaeda-affiliated Jemaah Islamiyah, which was responsible for the 2002 Bali bombings that killed more than 200 people.

He was also the founder of terrorist group Jamaah Ansharut Tauhid, and had pledged alliance to the Islamic State.

In 2011, Bashir was sentenced to 15 years in prison for funding a paramilitary training camp in Aceh. — Jakarta Globe