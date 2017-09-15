Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

Abe: Japan can ‘never tolerate’ N. Korea’s ‘provocative’ acts

Friday September 15, 2017
08:54 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Selena Gomez reveals she’s had a kidney transplantThe Edit: Selena Gomez reveals she’s had a kidney transplant

The Edit: Google to debut Pixel smartphone on October 4The Edit: Google to debut Pixel smartphone on October 4

Arsenal down FC Cologne 3-1 in Europa League match amid crowd troubleArsenal down FC Cologne 3-1 in Europa League match amid crowd trouble

The Edit: A look at Bangkok’s first observation towerThe Edit: A look at Bangkok’s first observation tower

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

A passerby walks past a TV screen reporting news about North Korea's missile launch in Tokyo, Japan September 15, 2017. — Reuters picA passerby walks past a TV screen reporting news about North Korea's missile launch in Tokyo, Japan September 15, 2017. — Reuters picTOKYO, Sept 15 — Prime minister Shinzo Abe said this morning that Japan would “never tolerate” what he called North Korea’s “dangerous provocative action that threatens world peace” following a missile launch over his country.

“We can never tolerate that North Korea trampled on the international community’s strong, united resolve toward peace that has been shown in UN resolutions and went ahead again with this outrageous act,” Abe told reporters.

“If North Korea continues to walk down this path, it has no bright future. We must make North Korea understand this,” he added.

Japan was jolted awake in the early hours by an alert saying North Korea had fired a missile over its northern island of Hokkaido, the second such launch in less than a month.

Abe called for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council and stressed: “Now is the time for the international community to be united.” — AFP

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline