Abe hits out at China, Russia after Trump call on North Korea

Shinzo Abe speaks to the media after speaking with US President Donald Trump on the phone, at his official residence in Tokyo, Japan in this photo taken by Kyodo on July 31, 2017. — Reuters picTOKYO, July 31 — Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and US President Donald Trump agreed that more action was needed on North Korea in a call days after the isolated regime test-fired its second intercontinental ballistic missile in a month.

“We have made consistent efforts to resolve the North Korean problem in a peaceful manner, but North Korea has ignored that entirely and escalated the situation in a one-sided way,” Abe told reporters in Tokyo this morning after talking to Trump by phone.

“The international community, starting with China and Russia, must take this obvious fact seriously and increase pressure.”

Abe and Trump “fully agreed” that more action was needed, he added.

The latest missile, which landed in Japan’s exclusive economic zone, reached an altitude of about 3,700km, according to South Korea’s military, almost 1,000km higher than the previous test.

That indicates progress toward North Korea’s goal of developing a missile capable of hitting US cities. — Bloomberg