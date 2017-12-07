Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Rain

Abbas: US can no longer be peace broker after Trump declaration (VIDEO)

Thursday December 7, 2017
08:16 AM GMT+8

Tools

RAMALLAH, Dec 7 — Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas said the United States can no longer play the role of peace broker after Donald Trump’s decision this morning to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

“These deplorable and unacceptable measures deliberately undermine all peace efforts,” Abbas said in a speech after Trump’s announcement.

He said Trump’s move amounted to “an announcement of US withdrawal from playing the role it has been playing in the past decade in sponsoring the peace process”. — AFP

Palestinians watch a televised broadcast of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' speech, in the West Bank city of Nablus December 6, 2017. — Reuters pic Palestinians watch a televised broadcast of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' speech, in the West Bank city of Nablus December 6, 2017. — Reuters pic

