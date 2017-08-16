Abbas congratulates two Koreas on liberation day

Servicepersons of the Korean People's Army, civilians, school youth and children visited the statues of President Kim Il Sung and leader Kim Jong Il on August 15, 2017. — Reuters pic TEL AVIV, Aug 16 — Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas congratulated North and South Korea yesterday on the anniversary of independence from Japan’s 1910-45 occupation.

The telegram to North Korea personally wished its leader Kim Jong-un “health and happiness” amid a US standoff with the rogue state, according to a copy published by the Palestinian state news agency Wafa.

In a separate message to South Korea also carried by Wafa, Abbas congratulated South Korean President Moon Jae-in on the anniversary and wished for “more stability and prosperity” in the country.

Abbas expressed his thanks for North Korea’s “firm solidarity in support of the rights of our people and the just struggle to end the (Israeli) occupation,” it added.

After a week of soaring tensions between the United States and North Korea, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said yesterday Washington was ready for talks with Kim.

Earlier this week Kim postponed a threat to fire missiles towards the US territory of Guam, after US President Donald Trump said a military option against North Korea was “locked and loaded”.

Abbas sent separate diplomatic messages to the leaders of a number of other countries yesterday including Pakistan, which celebrates its independence day this week. — AFP