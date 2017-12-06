Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Abbas asks Pope, world powers, to intervene against US Embassy move (VIDEO)

Wednesday December 6, 2017
07:54 AM GMT+8

UPDATED:
December 06, 2017
10:29 AM GMT+8

Pope Francis meets Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (front right) during a private audience in the pontiff library at the Vatican, October 17, 2013. — Reuters picPope Francis meets Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (front right) during a private audience in the pontiff library at the Vatican, October 17, 2013. — Reuters picRAMALLAH, Dec 6 — Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas yesterday urged the Pope and the leaders of Russia, France and Jordan to intervene against Trump’s declared intention to move the US Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, Abbas’s spokesman said.

“President Abbas spoke after his call with President Trump with the presidents of Russia and France, with the Pope and with King Abdullah of Jordan. He told them such a move was rejected and he urged them to intervene to prevent it from happening,” Nabil Abu Rdainah told Reuters.

He said Abbas was not informed about the timing of the planned transfer of the embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. — Reuters

