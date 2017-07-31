A dozen inmates escape Alabama jail, half still at large

The statement was accompanied by the names and ages of all 12 inmates, and pictures of those who remained at large were also posted. — File pic BIRMINGHAM (Alabama), July 31 — Twelve inmates escaped from a jail in Alabama, authorities said yesterday, and six still remain at large, including two who were incarcerated on charges including attempted murder.

The inmates escaped from the Walker County Jail, the county sheriff’s office said on its official Facebook page. No details on when or how the escape occurred were available.

Six of the inmates were recaptured, but the other six were still on the loose, the sheriff’s office said.

The escapees were imprisoned on charges ranging from attempted murder, robbery and domestic violence to drugs possession and failure to appear in court on a disorderly conduct charge.

The inmates, all men, ranged in age from 18 to 30 years old.

Walker County is located just northwest of Birmingham. — AFP