Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

A dozen inmates escape Alabama jail, half still at large

Monday July 31, 2017
11:35 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Death toll from India’s monsoon floods climb up to 213Death toll from India’s monsoon floods climb up to 213

The Edit: James Franco unlocks something evil in ‘The Vault’The Edit: James Franco unlocks something evil in ‘The Vault’

Fire at Singapore apartment leaves two in hospitalFire at Singapore apartment leaves two in hospital

The Edit: Behold, the Nasi Lemak Ayam Rendang burgerThe Edit: Behold, the Nasi Lemak Ayam Rendang burger

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

The statement was accompanied by the names and ages of all 12 inmates, and pictures of those who remained at large were also posted. — File pic The statement was accompanied by the names and ages of all 12 inmates, and pictures of those who remained at large were also posted. — File pic BIRMINGHAM (Alabama), July 31 — Twelve inmates escaped from a jail in Alabama, authorities said yesterday, and six still remain at large, including two who were incarcerated on charges including attempted murder.

The inmates escaped from the Walker County Jail, the county sheriff’s office said on its official Facebook page. No details on when or how the escape occurred were available.

Six of the inmates were recaptured, but the other six were still on the loose, the sheriff’s office said.

The statement was accompanied by the names and ages of all 12 inmates, and pictures of those who remained at large were also posted.

The escapees were imprisoned on charges ranging from attempted murder, robbery and domestic violence to drugs possession and failure to appear in court on a disorderly conduct charge.

The inmates, all men, ranged in age from 18 to 30 years old.

Walker County is located just northwest of Birmingham. — AFP

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline