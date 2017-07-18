6.4 quake off Peru after 7.8 strike off Russia

Police officers help tourists evacuate through a blocked road after a 5.3 magnitude shallow earthquake rocked the Caylloma province of the Andean region Arequipa,Peru, August 15, 2016. Another quake of 6.4 magnitude hit this part of the country July 17, 2014. — Reuters picLIMA, July 18 — An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.4 struck off the coast of Peru yesterday, the US Geological Survey said, though Peru’s civil defence institute Indeci said there was no risk of a tsunami and no immediate damage.

The quake, which was initially measured by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre at 6.3, was 44 km deep and centred 194 km southwest of Puquio, Peru, the USGS said.

The quake was felt in Peru's second largest city of Arequipa and in northern Chile, local media reported.

Mining company Southern Copper had no reports of damage at its two mines in southern Peru, company spokesman Guillermo Vildalón said.

Arequipa region's President Yamila Osorio said on Twitter authorities were monitoring rocks that had fallen on local roads.

Though the earthquake appeared not to have caused injuries, residents of small towns like Caravelí were startled and ran out of their homes, Caraveli mayor Santiago Neyra told local radio station RPP.

Earlier yesterday a magnitude 7.8 magnitude earthquake off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula triggered a tsunami warning but the threat soon passed, the U. Geological Survey and US Pacific Tsunami Centre said. — Reuters