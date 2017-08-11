Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

6.2 quake hits Philippine island of Luzon, jolts buildings

Friday August 11, 2017
Tools

Students use their hands to cover their heads as they evacuate their school premises after an earthquake of magnitude 6.2 hit Luzon and was felt in the Metro Manila August 11, 2017. — Reuters picStudents use their hands to cover their heads as they evacuate their school premises after an earthquake of magnitude 6.2 hit Luzon and was felt in the Metro Manila August 11, 2017. — Reuters picMANILA, Aug 11 — An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 hit the Philippines' northern island of Luzon today and was felt in the capital Manila, shaking buildings and forcing the evacuation of offices and schools.

There were no immediate reports of deaths or injuries in the quake, which the United States Geological Survey earlier measured at 6.6. The quake struck at 1.28pm (0528 GMT) 10.7 km south-east of Nasugbu, in the province of Batangas, at a depth of 168 km.

No tsunami warning was issued by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, which put the magnitude of the quake at 6.3, and said it expected aftershocks.

The Philippines is on the geologically active Pacific Ring of Fire and experiences frequent earthquakes. — Reuters

