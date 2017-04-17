Last updated -- GMT+8

36 hurt after grenade goes off in Colombia nightclub

Monday April 17, 2017
08:04 AM GMT+8

BOGOTA, April 17 — At least 36 people were injured after a grenade detonated inside a nightclub in the Colombian town of San Pedro, officials said yesterday.

Two of the injured were hospitalised at an intensive care unit in the town, which is located in Valle del Cauca state.

Local police said the attack late Saturday may have targeted the owners of the establishment, although authorities said there are no known threat against them.

Police are also investigating whether the attack was provoked by a rivalry between warring drug traffickers in the area. — AFP

