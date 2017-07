29 civilians dead in US-led air strikes on Raqa

BEIRUT, July 37 — A barrage of US-led coalition air strikes killed 29 civilians yesterday in Syria's Raqa, half of which is still held by the Islamic State group, a monitor said.

“At least eight children are among the dead,” said Syrian Observatory for Human Rights chief Rami Abdel Rahman.

Backed by the US-led coalition, the Syrian Democratic Forces have waged a months-long offensive on Raqa and have successfully captured half the city, according to the Observatory. — AFP