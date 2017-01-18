2 Indians dead in family suicide in Macau hotel, say police

Macau is a popular venue for gambling. — Reuters picMACAU, Jan 18 — Two members of an Indian family were found dead and two others unconscious in a luxury Macau hotel room today in what police said was a suspected suicide case.

The father and eldest son, aged about 52 and 24 were found dead, while the mother and the younger son, aged around 45 and 20, were injured.

“Today at 2:08 pm, the [police] department received notification that in a certain casino hotel in the Taipa area, three men and one woman were unconscious in a room,” Macau police said in statement late Wednesday.

“After an inspection by firemen, it was confirmed that two of the men were already dead,” the statement said, adding that the other two had been taken to hospital.

The statement concluded the “case has been initially listed as suicide” and that all the victims were members of the same family, surnamed Lunawat, and were Indian nationals.

Media reports said the incident took place at the five-star luxury Hotel Okura, situated in the high-end Galaxy Macau resort complex.

Initial reports said the two dead men were found on a bed with no signs on their bodies or in the hotel room that pointed to a physical struggle.

“Four notes written in English were found along with a number of drugs, which were suspected to be toxic according to initial testing,” the statement continued.

Hotel Okura and Galaxy Entertainment were not available for comment when contacted by AFP.

The hotel, which boasts Japanese-style hospitality with kimono-clad women greeting guests in its lobby and featuring upmarket guest rooms, was opened in 2011 in “Phase one” of Galaxy Macau’s casino resort.

Galaxy opened its “Phase two” in 2015, boasting a sprawling rooftop water park complete with river rapids. — AFP