18 more arrested in five-day vice operation in Singapore

Of the 32 arrested, 18 women were arrested for suspected involvement in providing sexual services at private apartments and hotels. — Picture courtesy of SPFSINGAPORE, Dec 25 — A total of 32 people have been arrested by the police in a five-day anti-vice operation that started on Monday and ended on Friday.

Of the 32 arrests, 18 women were apprehended for suspected involvement in providing sexual services at private apartments and hotels.

The remaining five women and nine men were arrested for employment and gambling offences, the police said in a statement on Saturday.

The blitz was centred along Jalan Besar Road, Rangoon Road, Sing Joo Walk, Race Course Lane, Beach Road, Stamford Road, Cross Street and Kampong Bahru Road.

Landlords and hotel owners must ensure that tenants do not carry out vice activities on their premises, the police reminded in its statement.

Unlicensed brothel operators can be given a maximum fine of S$10,000 (RM30,339.96), or jailed up to five years, or both.

Anybody living on the earnings of the prostitution of another person can be jailed up to five years and fined up to S$10,000.