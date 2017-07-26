13 injured after minibus ploughs into bus stop in Singapore

Thirteen people were injured after a minibus drove into a bus stop along Braddell Road (in the direction towards Bishan). — Picture by Jason Quah/TODAYSINGAPORE, July 26 — Thirteen people were injured after a minibus drove into a bus stop along Braddell Road (in the direction towards Bishan) at 12.10pm this afternoon.

Nine of them were sent to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, two were sent to Raffles Hospital and the last two to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which dispatched four ambulances, two fire engines and one support vehicle to the scene.

The Land Transport Authority tweeted about the accident at 1.09pm and warned motorists to avoid the left lane.

SBS transit also tweeted at around 2:50pm that bus services 93, 156, 157 and 163 will call after the affected bus-stop due to the accident.

TODAY understands that the minibus involved in the accident is a free regular shuttle service provided by Mount Alvernia Hospital, which makes stops at Bishan and Novena MRT stations. — TODAY