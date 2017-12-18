11 dead, 15 missing in Chile mudslide

Policemen work with rescue dogs as they search for missing residents after a mudslide in Villa Santa Lucia, Chile, December 17, 2017. — Reuters pic SANTIAGO, Dec 18 — A mudslide that buried much of a village in southern Chile has killed 11 people while another 15 are still missing, authorities said yesterday.

The tragedy struck a picturesque village of Villa Santa Lucia in the southern Los Lagos (Lakes) region where heavy rain triggered mudslides that swallowed up most of the homes in the village of 300.

Ten families have been evacuated.

The town was unable to vote in yesterday’s presidential runoff won by conservative ex-president Sebastian Pinera.

The toll surged from a previous count of eight dead and 12 injured. — AFP