Worry over incinerator for Kepong — Tajuddin Ramlee

MAY 5 — Why are residents not involved in the feedback process for the incinerator in Kepong? I live within five km from the proposed site. I am very worried, and I am a parent with four school going children.

I have researched and it is a fact, not just opinion, that incinerators are not what developed countries prefer. They are moving away from it. US and Canada cities have been rejecting new incinerators and closing down old ones. This is the west, where there is more concern more the environment, how can we ignore their example?

If incinerators are viable options, they must be proven first. Not just used without proper evaluation, and proper controls. This is a very serious matter. It needs proper planning.

I can see that DRB-Hicom is leading the race to win this contract. I am saying this, because there are press reports that they are using foreign technology, Japanese technology for this purpose. Which is great, but they have been having some disagreements with the company Sumitomo from Japan, which are their partners in other projects. This has also been reported.

If they win the contract, what technology will they be using? I am very concerned. My grandparents are from the Papan, Perak, and we all know what happened there in the 1980s when waste management went wrong. There are so many things that can go wrong, and the authorities should act in the best interest of the people, and show us why they are choosing the right thing for the rest for us.

DRB-Hicom is a big company with many businesses, I am sure if they do not get this contract they can still be profitable.

Why not consider other ways to clear waste? We can all produce less waste and we can recycle.

This looks like an easy solution, but easy solutions are not necessarily safe over time. It is a large investment and the people investing in it will make sure the project go on even if it is failing, which is why there has to be more interest and discussions before this gets launched.

It will be too late then. I am sure so many other people agree with me, because we have so many tamans here, there is a taman every kilometre in any direction. I know many of my fellow residents are not making noise yet, but they will when they know this project is up, I am very sure of that.

I hope someone is listening.

