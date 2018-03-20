Women’s voices will not be silenced — Azrul Mohd Khalib

MARCH 20 — On the very day that we were commemorating International Women’s Day on March 8, 42-year-old Komathi Ramachandran was violently assaulted, dragged to the ground and slashed by two men at her workplace in Klang.

It was captured on a video lasting almost three minutes, where Komathi can be heard and seen screaming for help and for mercy.

Bystanders, including a security guard, stood helplessly by as blow after blow was delivered through punches and kicks by her husband. His friend casually took a long parang from a nearby parked car and passed it to the former, which he then proceeded to use in a chopping motion on his wife.

Probably terrorised by the casual violence and the use of a weapon, nobody came forward to intervene and help Komathi as she was dragged into the car, which then drove off.

It was horrific to see.

Later dumped at a Seremban hospital by her assailants who were later caught by police, she was found to have suffered multiple slash wounds to her head, hands, legs and back. It’s a miracle that Komathi survived the assault.

Despite the video of her assault going viral on Facebook, Whatsapp groups and different social media across the country, the public response to this incident seemed muted.

In the era of the 24-hour news cycle and short attention spans, this was just another jealous, drunk and possibly stoned husband beating up his wife in public. Just another statistic.

One in three women and girls will experience violence in their lifetime. Malaysia is not unique in this regard. It happens in every country and society. It happens at home, on the streets, in school, at work, and online.

Violence against women and girls is one of the most widespread, persistent and devastating violations of human rights today.

A survey of 87 countries found that 19 percent of women and girls between 15 and 49 years old said they had experienced physical and/or sexual violence by an intimate partner in the past 12 months prior to the survey. Incidences of extreme violence lead to death. In 2012, almost half of all women who were victims of intentional homicide worldwide were killed by an intimate partner or family member.

Too often, we become numb to the initial shock and multiple reports. It becomes normalized and, in many instances especially behind closed doors, the perpetrator goes unpunished.

Ending violence against women and girls is possible. There are many ways that we can resist and prevent violent cultural and religious norms, attitudes and behaviours that perpetuate and tolerate violence against women; empower women and their communities to do so, and transform societies.

But one of the fundamental steps which must be undertaken is for us to speak out and raise the level of public awareness and consciousness of these issues.

This was what was aimed to be achieved during a 1km march held in Kuala Lumpur in conjunction with International Women’s Day. However, in its aftermath, participants walking away from the venue were harassed and confronted by a group of men.

Captured on video which was later widely circulated to show proof of their “deeds,” these four men could be seen to be vocally abusive, threatening and violent towards the group of rally participants, composed mostly of women.

Despite the proximity of a major police station being just 30 metres away, these thugs were undaunted in their actions and had no qualms of being physical, grabbing and confiscating the signages and placards used by the participants. These were later destroyed.

The thugs lodged a police report claiming that their actions were justified to protect the integrity of the country from supposedly “foreign and harmful” elements which included sexuality rights, feminism and liberalism.

Thankfully, nobody was hurt but the experience left those targeted shaken and disappointed at the lack of concern and safety demonstrated by the authorities. Those men will most likely get away with what they did.

However, what transpired later on in social media in response to the march, was equally shocking. Hundreds of comments, mostly from men but also from a significant number of women, were posted onto the online accounts of participants and organisations supporting the march.

The statements of misogyny, transphobia, rape culture, body shaming, gender based violence and physical harm were shocking enough to require some recipients to receive counselling. Threats of rape were being bandied about casually.

They were obviously threated by visible and audible women.

Komathi’s trauma, the online and offline abuse are but a minute fraction of the sheer magnitude of sexual harassment and other forms of violence that women everywhere suffer, every day.

These incidences are vivid reminders of the relevance of the demands of the march. That a women’s space in the public domain needs to continue to be fought for, protected and not taken for granted.

We need to encourage each other to raise our voices to create change. The more we speak up, share real stories and experiences, and support each other, the more we will be able to drown out the noisy, oppressive and discriminatory views which attempt to silence us.

We need to continue to resist and persist to ensure that gender based violence and other issues which affect women’s rights and lives should be taken seriously, and that the voices and plight of women like Komathi do not go unnoticed and dismissed as just another statistic.

* This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.