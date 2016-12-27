Where does the buck stop? — Lee Yew Meng

DECEMBER 27 — The latest traffic disaster involving 14 deaths and 16 injuries on Christmas eve must hopefully be the “straw” for our various authorities involved in road travel safety. It has reached nonsensical proportions with the number of road fatalities involving commercial buses and private cars during balik kampung periods.

We have the Road Transport Department, National Road Safety Council, Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (Miros), police, Land Public Transport Commission (SPAD), Malaysian Highway Authority, Works Ministry, and the various state traffic councils, and more.

All of these government-sponsored entities must be accountable in one way or the other. There is definitely no lack of authority required to ensure safety of the usage of commercial vehicles on all roads.

Then what is happening?

We have the clearly defined 3Es, namely Education, Enforcement and Engineering, pertaining to road safety administration. Who makes certain the 3Es are followed to the letter? Where does the buck stop?

I cannot remember reading about anyone else being responsible for all the calamities other than the drivers of the vehicles, the drivers from the opposite directions, and the state of the vehicles. Can anyone recall an authority being at least admonished or even admitting some kind of responsibility?

I think most of us are so used to reading of these tragic events that we may think it fortunate that it only happens months in between. And whenever they do, at least fatalities don’t involve the whole bus, or whole families. But it is wrong. When it happens, it must be one we can describe as “an act of god”, and then it is truly an accident. Otherwise it is an act of sheer irresponsibility by someone!

Visitors are shocked on reading as Malaysia becomes like a throwback to a nation in the 1950s where if the bus engine runs it is considered roadworthy or if there are any paved tracks they are considered usable roads, however unlevelled.

For this latest tragic incident in Pagoh, please don’t tell us what we already know — it was either the driver or the vehicle's fault, or both. Tell us why it was “allowed” to happen and what we propose to do about it.

P/s: There are many among us who may never find outselves in the predicament of the unfortunate bus passengers, as we don’t use these buses. But remember, we could be in our comfortable vehicles that these buses choose to meet headlong from across the divider.



* Datuk Lee Yew Meng is the CEO of Genovasi Malaysia.

