We are against ‘kiddie pack’ cigarettes — MMA

SEPTEMBER 6 — In reference to the ongoing debate of ‘kiddie pack’ cigarettes, Malaysian Medical Association would like to express its views in condemning such reintroduction of this ‘kiddie pack’ cigarettes in agreement with the health authorities and other health NGOs in Malaysia.

As a major medical association in Malaysia, MMA is of the view that such action will only encourage the younger generation to start smoking. Not only that, adults will start to consume more as cigarettes have come in a handy size than before.

Although there is no significant decrease in the number of smokers after increase in retail price over the years (The Star August 30, 2017), it does not give them the ‘green light’ for the reintroduction.

MMA would like to reiterate that we are strictly against smoking and any idea of reintroduction of kiddie pack cigarettes is not acceptable.

Say “TAK NAK’ to kiddie packs.

*This statement is issued by Dr Ravindran R. Naidu, president of Malaysia Medical Association.

