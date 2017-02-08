Trump’s international diplomacy is… well, rubbish! — Aaron Donchin

FEBRUARY 8 — What concerns me most about the new Trump administration is that his domestic and foreign policy seem to have run headfirst into each other, creating considerable uncertainty around the world.

If we look at Trump’s poorly-executed “Muslim ban”, we see a president who doesn’t understand the first thing about international diplomacy or even domestic law.

One area of international policy I have always disagreed with the US government on (under both Democratic and Republican leadership) is the constant need to maintain hundreds of military bases around the world.

I understand that as the world’s only superpower, America bears far more responsibility for peace and stability in the world than most other countries. However, it becomes harder and harder to justify the sheer number of bases the United States has abroad.

Recently, President Trump sent Defense Secretary James Mattis to Japan to encourage the Japanese to do more to ensure their own security. As North Korea continues to throw temper tantrums and China is building naval bases in the South China Sea, it makes sense to show support for one of the of the US’s closest allies in Asia.

Of course the existential problem the Japanese face is Article 9 (2) of the Japanese Constitution which states, “...land, sea, and air forces, as well as other war potential, will never be maintained. The right of belligerency of the state will not be recognised.”

The Japanese have always gotten around this by having so-called “self defense forces” protecting their nation. Maybe Mattis is there to “prod” the Japanese into changing that part of the Constitution in a way that will be mutually beneficial to both nations.

Hopefully the Secretary of Defense is also planning trips to the Asean region in the near future to shore up support with traditional allies torn between the two world superpowers (US and China).

And this is where President Trump’s bombastic speech and naive understanding of diplomacy handicaps any efforts to combat Chinese encroachment into the region.

With Trump’s executive order that he claims isn’t a Muslim ban (yet he called for one during his campaign), how can he expect to keep the largest Muslim country in the world, Indonesia, as well as the staunch, stable and relatively prosperous Malaysia, on his side?

The so-called “Muslim ban” doesn’t necessarily ban all Muslims from entering the US but it certainly did little to encourage America’s Muslim allies to continue to support US interests abroad.

Recently, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi told Reuters that her government had "deep regrets about the policy" while Malaysian officials have remained mostly quiet about the executive order.

As a nation that has nearly achieved first world status, Malaysia has always tried to balance the influences it gets from abroad.

Malaysia’s loyalty to the United States could evaporate if it feels like a majority of its citizens are being disrespected or bullied by the Trump administration.

As for China, they have shown the world that they are willing to buy friendships with developing nations. If a poor country needs a highway or a railroad, they’ll build it in return for access to the country’s natural resources.

China has already collected several allies throughout Africa and recently gotten Cambodia and the Philippines on their side. If tensions continue to heat up between the United States and China, and Trump calls on Asean for help, Malaysia and Indonesia might turn around and ask the bombastic US president, “What have you done for me lately?”

* Aaron Donchin is from the United States and works as a lecturer at INTI College in Subang Jaya. If you would like to contact him, please send an email to adonchin@hotmail.com

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail Online.