Trump's immigration ban backfires — Sin Chew Daily

FEBRUARY 3 — President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to restrict the entry of citizens from seven Muslim countries, sparking widespread commotion and outcry. Besides ordinary citizens, elected reps from the Republican party, along with some diplomats have also joined in the protest chorus. Trump’s order has also invited tremendous protests elsewhere in the world.

The executive order targets mainly refugees and the enormous crowds of migrants from Muslim countries, including green card holders.

People in the Middle East and North African countries feel that the order has been discriminatory and humiliating. As retaliation, Iran and Iraq have barred American citizens from entering their countries.

Trump has said his new order is meant to establish a new monitoring mechanism to keep Islamic extremists and terrorists off the shores of America, and only refugees who wholeheartedly support and love America will be allowed to stay.

Nevertheless, critics call the order very “un-American” and contravening America’s core values.

During the election campaign, Trump won the hearts of millions of voters with his fiery anti-Islam, anti-immigrant and anti-terrorism outbursts, and it is therefore not surprising that he will put all these pledges into implementation soon after taking oath. Unfortunately his rushy and clumsy move has triggered a great deal of confusion.

Domestic critics are of the opinion that the country has already had in place a set of highly complicated vetting system to screen travellers from the so-called “unsafe countries”, and the new order is therefore unnecessary. Thanks to such a system, the number of refugees accepted by the Untied States is far lower than in many other countries, making the new order anything but timely and appropriate.

Countries affected by the ban are Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. While the security situation in these countries might still be alarming, opponents find that countries that will actually affect the safety of Americans, such as Saudi Arabia and Egypt, are off the list.

Trump’s show of distaste for Muslims and Islam has actually done his opponents a big favour. There have been voices within his Republican party questioning the rationale of the ban, given the fact that some of America’s staunchest allies in its fight against the IS group have been Muslim countries, and alienating them will only give the terrorist group more space to grow and thrive.

Having said that, Trump prefers to turn a deaf ear to the raucous protests and would continue to rebut his critics via Twitter.

Many American corporations boast a highly diversified workforce. While the chiefs at Apple, Google and Facebook have e-mailed their staff to condemn the plan to stop taking in refugees, most other companies have opted to keep mum for fear of retaliation from the White House, while continuously evaluating possible impact of the ban. Nevertheless, they believe a diversified workforce is a boon to the country.

It is not hard to see that Trump’s new order has already backfired barely a fortnight into his presidency. America’s liberal value system begins to get depleted and national cohesion is being eroded while social rift widens further since his election last November. As if that is not enough, the sentiment to take California out of the Union is gaining ground as protests spread like wild fires across the nation, not to mention America’s severely dented international reputation and image. — Sin Chew Daily

