Truly a succession of destinies — Lee Yew Meng

MARCH 21 — On March 8, Tunku Laxamana Datuk Seri Utama Naquiyuddin ibni Almarhum Tuanku Jaafar launched his autobiography, A Succession of Destinies.

As he told it, exactly a year ago while celebrating his 70th birthday his eldest, Tunku Mohamed Alauddin or Kumo, suggested that dad shouldn’t just share his varied experiences with family and friends but should consider documenting into a book so that many more can enjoy and benefit.

For the next eight months Naquiyuddin had to plow through heaps of photos and notes and talk to family and friends who played some role in his illustrious journey. Naturally mum, Tuanku Najihah (Tunku Ampuan Besar of Negri Sembilan 1967-2008) had to be consulted on his childhood and formative years. He was also gracious in naming folks who figured in his various multi-pit stop exploits.

This one man has nearly done it all — diplomat, business executive, company director/chairman, business council activitist, sports association enthusiast, foundations trustee, Regent of Negri Sembilan (1994-99), Pro Chancellor of Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia, BNO member, and still counting... I am sure.

A glimpse of the man

Then Star Publications launched the first Chinese language business magazine called Shanghai (Sea of Commerce) in early 1979 and I was assigned to promote its circulation, subscriptions and advertising sales. A promotions budget? It was never discussed. Face to face meets was the order of the day.

There was then only a fraction of the current number of office complexes so it was not that difficult to comb the entire KL central business district in six weeks, covering between two and four buildings a day. It was also much less hot than now.

In one of the “cold call” encounters I met Naquiyuddin who was at the time the executive director of United Orient Leasing. He listened attentively to my sales pitch and asked some pertinent questions and signed up a full page with a blue spot colour for their logo. I can still vividly recall as I left his office thinking how “dignified” he made me feel, never mind the Advertising Space Order signed and stamped for three consecutive issues.

He wasn’t a real notable yet. His room if I can remember correctly was no larger than 8 ft by 10 ft. Right behind his shoulder on top of a low cabinet stood a small framed picture of him with Tunku Nurul Hayati. He volunteered, “That’s with my lovely wife,” when I peered. Recently I learned they’ve been married since early 1977.

Naquiyuddin is known as Tunku Bill to close friends. It became his nickname when he was about three years old, named after dad’s tennis buddy. Bill Bailey was the managing director of Harper Gilfillan (a large trading house founded in British Malaya era).

He still puts in full working days with Antah Healthcare, Entogenex Industries, Sino Hua-An International and Shieldcard Holdings, besides the multitude of other commercial, social and sports entities.

The pet projects of Naquiyuddin and Nurul Hayati are the foundations named after them. The former focuses on education, and as Naquiyuddin puts it, “...even an extra year in school will make a big difference in their future working life”. The latter owns Villa Penyayang in Seremban which offers free daycare centre for kids below seven years old, to working parents.

There is also the yearly charity fund raising event for the Tuanku Jaafar Educational Trust chaired by Naquiyuddin. This year’s do is on April 18 presenting music from Phantom of the Opera. This one-night only performance at the Berjaya Times Square Hotel is an Australian production.

More glimpses

He has always been an ardent student of history and when he agreed to do this book he charged with great relish reminiscing on the past, recounting anecdotes, historical facts and most of all, the amusing incidents. He had warned during the launch not to expect any “dirty linen” or “tell all.” Anyway nobody can think it Naquiyuddin’s style to bad mouth. He just has too much class!

In his own words about Nurul Hayati, “She’s a great wife and mother, intelligent and quick-witted, conversationlist and remarkable cook with awesome taste and tastebuds.” Is there anything else left to say of one’s life partner?

Noticed that his hair is like never out of place? His favourite barber shop is Truefitt & Hill (founded 1805) and he was given the Golden Scissors for opening their first store in Malaysia. The honorarium is free haircuts for life in any of their barbershops anywhere in the world.

Besides Kumo, Naquiyuddin and Nurul Hayati have one more son Tunku Khair ul-Zaim and daughters Tunku Alia Nadira and Tunku Nadia Sahiya. They also have two grandaughters and a grandson.

Postscript

I can’t help linking the image of Louis Jourdan (1921-15) with the personality of Naquiyuddin. Jourdan, the “epitome of suave continental,” was a Frenchman who had a successful Hollywood career in movies like Gigi (1958), Made in Paris (1966) and Octopussy (1983).

“That people learn to assert themselves and that their destiny can really be shaped with determination and resolve,” so says Tunku Bill. I am certain A Succession of Destinies will teach us a lot about acceptance and moving on, told in his inimitable style. The book is available in all premier book stores.

* Datuk Lee Yew Meng is CEO of Genovasi d.school.

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.