Too much fiery and negative politics — Narinder Pal Singh

AUGUST 4 — With the general election to be called within a year's time, the political climate in the country is definitely heating up.

Arguments and counter arguments are made every day on hosts of topics by politicians on all available platforms, be it on print or internet. Almost all social media channels are being utilised to the hilt to highlight the weaknesses of opposing political parties.

So much that we as public are getting an overdose of rhetorics from many politicians, that in essence lack the acumen to really understand the needs of the voters.

Why so much of hatred being hurled around as though we are all doomed for the worst of things to come? Some have gone to the extend of projecting an image that if there is no change of government, Malaysians will be pushed into the dark ages. Really?

As politicians try hard to rake in support for themselves or their party, they unfortunately draw harrowing pictures depicting the state of the nation.

Issues bordering racism, religion and violence are becoming far too common in their speeches that could spark unwarranted discomfort amongst the different ethnic groups.

Is it necessary for these so called learned and apparently matured politicians to play with fire just in order to get the extra vote?

Almost every argument made these days by some, in view of the election, is smeared with immature, downtrodden and sheer lack of decorum in their language.

There is no perfect leader nor a perfect political party. Admitted there are flaws in the current systems that need urgent attention and addressing them is as important in keeping the sanity among people.

It is sad that often than not we only hear hate speeches spewing out from certain new and old leaders that bring no added value to the masses.

Malaysia is but a beautiful country in many ways. Our struggle for independence from the British was railed on level headed leaders way back.

Rational thinking was the order in political struggles, ensuring that the jewel that has been bagged will only grow in value.

But 60 years down the road, we are being shortchanged on many fronts.

Yes, an evolving democracy is healthy, but only if it brings progress and greater good to its people. Inciting hate, street protests and image tarnishing all bundled under the umbrella of freedom of movement and speech is just plain selfish.

Public political debates must be peddled on policy issues that concern all in Malaysia and not the selected few.

It is unfortunate that in the self-centred chase of popularity among voters, many politicians have grossly failed in addressing ground level issues with intelligence, vigour and depth to alleviate hardship faced by ordinary folks.

Issues concerning health, unemployment, bankruptcy, education, housing, and last but not least increased cost of living are void during political canvassing.

But when general election nears, there will be heaps of manifestos churned out to entice the gullible voter, which are largely ignored when election is over.

The current politics in play could be one major factor why nearly four million eligible Malaysians have not been proactive in registering as voters.

Their silence is deafening but could be construed as being a "protest" towards our democratic practices.

Let's not work towards destroying our own home.

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail Online.