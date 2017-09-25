Time to samak our money — Azrul Mohd Khalib

SEPTEMBER 25 — A few pictures of a self-service laundry shop in Muar, Johor are currently circulating in social media and causing a ruckus among right-thinking Malaysians everywhere. The laundry service, through large and visible signage, stated clearly that only Muslim customers were permitted to use the machines at the laundromat.

The first sign in Bahasa said “Only for Muslim customers. Muslim-friendly. Please take off your shoes before entering.” This was later replaced with another sign “Muslim-friendly. This shop only accepts Muslim customers for sanctity factors. Sorry for any inconvenience caused. Please take off your shoes before entering.”

The reasons given were to ensure that clothing washed at the laundromat would be able to be kept clean from contaminants. Contaminants such as dirt, faeces and filth from dogs and pigs (animals which are in the haram doghouse for all eternity) in particular, would require ritual cleansing, known as samak or sertu, to be performed on the objects (e.g. clothing, carpets, etc.) in question to ensure that they are purified, cleansed and made acceptable.

Anyone who has lived long enough in this country should not be surprised with the existence of such exclusively paranoid service. After all, this is a country that examines chocolate bar wrappers at the molecular level for porcine DNA, where there are parents who reject immunisation of their children over fears that the vaccines contain aforementioned haram molecules, and where the obsession over what is halal and haram has resulted in cups used by students in a school being segregated into Muslim and non-Muslim categories, implying that a child was one or the other.

I sometimes wonder whether we will one day, samak our money. After all, who knows how many eaters of char siew pau, bak kut teh, butchers, dog lovers, not to mention gamblers and beer drinkers, have touched that twenty ringgit note you have in your hand. Ritualistic cleaning of so-called contaminated money would bring a whole new meaning to the term “money laundering”.

So, what is being done by this Muar laundromat should not be surprising and honestly, must already exist elsewhere in the country.

The outrage and expressions of disbelief from so many Malaysians are understandable as this would almost certainly offend our sensibilities. We have been taught and brought up to think that we are a society which not only co-exists together but one that lives and celebrates diversity. Such segregation would seem to be against all of that warm and fuzzy stuff.

But you know what? That laundromat is a private enterprise belonging to a company which operates in a free market economy. The owner can, for all intents and purposes, declare whatever conditions or prerequisite before the facilities can be used. Even when those conditions are ridiculous, don’t really make much sense, are prejudiced in nature and actually bad for the service industry.

Such discriminatory and segregationist practices will only increase the perception that there are some who seem incapable of living in a 21st century Malaysia. Of being unable to accept the reality of a diverse society, who seem to think that their values and mores are better than others, and whose misplaced belief in religious and racial dominance and superiority allow them to exist in a protective bubble of their own making. It’s frankly insulting.

Despite continuous efforts by groups and individuals who would like to portray people of the Islamic faith as a collection of unreasonable and irrational people cowering in fear and paranoia of the modern world, Muslims in this country are not stupid, ignorant or impractical.

As I looked at one of the photos, I couldn’t help but notice the cat licking its butt in the foreground and was clearly within the laundromat. Maybe its paws have been purified of the dog poo it stepped in earlier. Maybe cleansed of the pork knuckle that it had for lunch at dumpster in the nearby shop. When a cat is able to lepak and do its business amidst such claims to purity, you know that all of this is rubbish.

Let’s not get too upset. We know what to do. The best way to deal with these businesses is to ignore them. There are many other laundromats that give better service and do a great job at washing and cleaning clothes (some give free detergent and even Wifi access while you wait for the spin cycle to finish!). We can go and use those services. We don’t need the added purity treatment.

