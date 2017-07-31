The welfare and interests of child comes first — Ti Lian Ker

JULY 31 — MCA Religious Harmony Bureau applauds the unanimous decision by the 3-men Court of Appeal in ruling that the National Registration Department is not bound by a 1981 announcement that Muslim children born out of the wedlock cannot carry the father’s name.



The Appellate judges correctly pointed out that the “Section 13A(2) of the Births and Deaths Registration Act 1957 (BDRA) does not say that an illegitimate Muslim child must be treated differently from a non-Muslim child when it comes to the registration of a surname.”



By succinctly adding that “we believe Islam does not condone such open and public humiliation of an innocent child,” it is clear that the Appeal Court has shown the compassionate side of law and religion. The law prioritises the welfare and the best interest of the child by not subjecting them to social stigmatisation besides upholding the values and teachings of mercy, compassion and justice inherent to all religions.



The infant rightfully should not be victimised or stigmatised by any Acts or law. The infant is completely innocent from the sins or passion of adults. Any punitive actions should be targeted at the sinners and not the innocent child. But be mindful that punishments on the parents affect the child too.



The face of justice and fairness must be the ultimate objective of all laws. The interpretation or making of any laws must not lose sight of these spirit or principles.



Why should an innocent child born out of the wedlock be subjected to societal stigmatisation and bullying through no fault of his/hers? Why should an innocent child be penalised or made to suffer psychological trauma or social stigma in order to address a social ill or curb adult moral sins?



Whatever legal enactments or announcements should not lose sight or overlook the elements of justice in laws and compassion in all religions. In these circumstances involving a newborn baby, compassion and level headedness must prevail, in the name of religion and humanity.



Punishing and discriminating a completely innocent child will not stop adult sins or acts. it will not stop or prevent pre-marital or extra-marital relations, nor baby-dumping by parents to avoid shame.



On the contrary, punitive actions on an innocent toddler will also cause more couples involved in relations before or outside marriage to spare their unborn child from being subjected to legal social discrimination or stigmatisation. Parents may ditch their responsibilities out of fear of societal and legislated punishment or discrimination. Additionally, fathers may abandon their fatherly responsibilities to his illegitimate son/daughter besides deserting the child’s mother. Meanwhile, mothers may be forced to resort to backyard abortions which are also strictly forbidden.

