The unveiling of Pakatan’s ‘Game of Thrones’ — Karamjit Ghill

JULY 14 ― As season seven is gearing for release, the much awaited TV series exemplifies everything you need to know about politics at its finest hour. Minus the violence, gore and sex, the Pakatan leadership line-up has been revealed by Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad who is the chairman, the de-facto leader and the president’s puppeteer. A historic occasion that was marred by last minute lobbying which dragged the announcement to midnight. Anyone’s guess on what was used as the bargaining tool. But one thing was very clear, the minorities in Malaysia have been abandoned.

The minorities have been reduced to dust in this line-up. Out of 12 top leadership positions, only two were filled by the Chinese and one Indian ― which is clearly a lopsided deal. The Chinese and Indian representation is inadequate to exhibit the level of support they have been showering Pakatan coalition till date. It is an ungrateful act by the Pakatan leadership to ignore the prominent roles played by the minorities, especially the Chinese in swinging the votes towards Pakatan and bringing them to the forefront of Malaysian politics. The struggle and the support of these minorities have been in wane.

It’s even more pathetic to mention about the Indians who have been sidelined all these years under BN and Dr Mahathir ― and it continues to be the case with Pakatan as well. Kulasegaran, is the sole representative of the Indians in the line up, where some might beg to differ as he is not Indian but a Sri Lankan. Beggars can’t be choosers they say, so for all it’s worth, he has been given a token responsibility of being the treasurer. Indians are reduced to mere coin abettors in the hands of the master puppeteers. If you talk about equality, the minorities should be protected but here it’s a complete hypocrisy by Pakatan.

As Mkini columnist S. Thayaparan aptly puts it in his column titled “Playing the Losing Non-Malay Race Card”, taking an excerpt from the article ― “So, someone like Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president Muhyiddin Yassin can go on about a Malay tsunami, and the DAP and MCA can bicker on about who better represents the Chinese community but whenever the Indian issue comes into play ― and truth be told this is mainly an opposition tactic ― everyone suddenly becomes race-blind”.

I went through the line-up. Had a second look at it, even a third. Yet, I am still confused as to who is actually leading the coalition. The ultimate question is: Who will be the Prime Minister once Pakatan clinches Putrajaya? Which house would you support to sit on the throne? Normally the party with the most MP’s in Parliament would be able to nominate their leader as the prime minister. So in Pakatan’s case, it’s clear that DAP would be the prime candidate to lead the nation. Will Pakatan Harapan be true to their policy of racial impartiality? It’s of course nonsensical to conjure up such an image, but would Malaysia ever have a non-Malay prime minister?

We are back to square one after all these years. The struggles of Reformasi and Ubah have been undone and obliterated. The man who single-handedly split Malaysians into pockets of racially charged communities by fear and civil unrest, now controls the steer of Pakatan’s ship. By the looks of it, Putrajaya’s winter is here indeed and the white walkers are at the gates.

