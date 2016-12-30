The social obligation of express bus operators — Sin Chew Daily

DECEMBER 30 — The deadly express bus accident in Pagoh is still being investigated, but SPAD chairman Tan Sri Syed Hamid Albar feels that the main reason for frequent road accidents involving express buses is because the drivers have to work longer hours in order to earn more commissions.

But, if we were to look at this matter from another angle, the bus companies should not be excused for allowing their drivers to work overtime as they are putting the passengers’ safety in danger.

According to the widow of the bus driver, her husband had just completed a 9-hour trip earlier the day and only managed to catch a 3-hour rest before he was put behind the wheel again on that doomed bus.

So, should the driver be at fault for working overtime without taking adequate rest in order to earn more money? Or the express bus company were to take the blame for such unreasonable arrangement that has resulted in the death of 14? It is hoped that the relevant authorities will work together to identify the actual causes of the tragedy.

Syed Hamid is of the opinion that this problem can be solved if bus companies increase the salaries of their drivers, which I think is reasonable as the companies are duty-bound to take care of the well-being of their employees.

Nevertheless, to express bus operators, profit is a primary consideration and increasing the salaries of drivers will add to their operating cost and force some to wind up under financial pressure.

Syed Hamid has also proposed to bring up the bus fares, a move that has won the approval of the Pan-Malaysia Bus Operators Association although it is yet to be seen whether the proposal will eventually be implemented.

Every time after a major road accident, the various quarters will come up with their own excuses as well as solutions to fix the problem. If these discussions would eventually improve the safety of passengers, then it is fine. But the thing is, often such exchanges of words occur only at the talking level. Even though some of the remedial solutions get implemented, success is limited due to lack of coordination among the relevant departments.

Take the “drive more, earn more” policy for instance, according to the human resources ministry, a bus driver is only allowed to work for eight hours, and up to a maximum of ten hours with intermittent rests. If this ruling is strictly adhered to, the Pagoh accident and other similar ones would not have happened at all.

Additionally, the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (MIROS) has since 2013 introduced the Safety Star Grading (SSG) scheme, but since the scheme is on a voluntary basis, the result has been minimal with only 17 express bus companies taking part this year, out of which only one obtains the highest five-star rating, highlighting the negative attitude of most bus companies in lifting their own safety record.

Express bus service is both a business and a social obligation. Only socially conscientious and responsible bus companies and their drivers will be able to afford their customers comfortable and safe rides while serving as role models for other road users in our quest to improve the country’s road safety record. — Sin Chew Daily

