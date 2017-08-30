Syabas and Viva Malaysia — Saleh Mohammed

AUGUST 30 — Congratulations Datuk Marina Chin, the Malaysian contingent and the organisers of the 29th SEA Games. You guys are awesome and amazing. There was an astonishing array of talents that will shine and make Malaysia a sporting giant in the near future. Already there are world champions among them but the budding ones will surely create more jubilations for Malaysians.

Two months before the Games, the National Sports Council predicted that we will need to win at least 109 gold medals to emerge overall champions. A month later, the target moved to 111. But our boys and girls beat the prediction by more than a mile.

While we jump for joy and have tears in our eyes celebrating their successes, let us not forget their sacrifices.

Our boys and girls not only displayed talent but also commitment, dedication, determination, discipline, drive, adaptability and tolerance for pain. During their games they were focussed, show self-confidence and also displayed emotional maturity.

All the mental strength and opportunities in the world won’t help if one does not possess the above attributes.

Adam Yoong Hanifah won gold in the men’s waterski tricks event but he is still a minor at nine years young. Khairul Hafiz Jantan, at 19, is the youngest sprint champion in South-East Asia. Zumika Azmi (19) and Sasha Azmi (17) are heroines of the orang asli community, winning bronze medals in cricket at the 2017 SEA Games.

Rio Paralympics gold medallist and Para world record holder Muhammad Ziyad Zolkefli competed against normal athletes in the SEA Games. History is made by him becoming the first Paralympic athlete to compete in a SEA Games and win a medal – he won the bronze medal in men’s shot put.

Our Datuk Wira Lee Chong Wei gave his full focus and never say die attittude during training and at tournaments. “To be a good footballer, you need three things: discipline, dedication and determination.Training is a must and never feel disheartened.” – the late Dato’ Mokhtar Dahari, Sportsman of the Year, 1977. Both are our sports luminaries.

We may have our own frustrations at certain sports at the Games but let us not forget they are mostly youngsters. There is hope for the future of sports in Malaysia.

Argentina may have Lionel Messi with his gravity defying movement. We have Faiz Subri with his physics-defying free kick and won the FIFA Puskas award for goal of the year, 2016.

Last but not least, are the coaches and family members of the contingent. Thank you very much, you have done your part and we look forward to more glories with your continued and full support.

Viva Malaysia…

*This is the personal opinion of the writer and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail Online.