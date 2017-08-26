Opt for smaller cigarette packs to counter illegal cigarettes ― The Malaysia Singapore Coffee Shop Proprietor’s General Association

AUGUST 26 ― The Malaysia Singapore Coffee Shop Proprietor’s General Association, representing 20,000 retailers nationwide, always support measures to fight illegal cigarettes. We fully supported campaigns and Ops by Royal Malaysian Customs and where there are opportunities we have also requested for more steps to be taken by the government to address this growing problem. We are glad to see increase in enforcement by Royal Malaysian Customs and we hope the government will also allow smaller packs for smokers.

The issue is, we are faced with people who want to buy legal cigarettes but they do not have enough money to buy them. So they ask for illegal packs selling at RM3 to RM5. If there are smaller packs, it will be less expensive than the current packs of 20 sticks. Not only good for getting smokers to switch their illegal packs for legal packs but will also help retailers sell legal packs instead of illegal packs.

We do not understand why the anti-tobacco NGOs are calling smaller packs as kiddie packs when the kiddie packs we know are the ones selling at RM3-5 per pack of 20 sticks now. Are they in support of these illegal RM3-5 packs then as compared to legal smaller packs?

The NGOs should come up with a good plan to eliminate these illegal cigarette packs at RM3-5.

We do not believe that smaller packs will affect youth smoking. Young people today can easily buy illegal packs at RM3-5.

Legal cigarettes are just too expensive, so people continue smoking by asking for illegal cigarettes. Retailers who are law abiding are fed up of losing business to irresponsible operators who sell illegal cigarettes and sell to minors. Now if there are smaller packs, it is the chance to consumers and retailers that have been involved with illegal cigarettes to move back to legal cigarettes.

As reported in the news before, illegal cigarettes are even more harmful to health than legal cigarettes, because it is unregulated, people who cannot quit or do not wish to quit, should at least be buying legal cigarettes where the Malaysian government can collect taxes otherwise, it just benefits criminals.

We see smaller packs as a pragmatic measure that will move adult smokers away from buying illegal cigarettes. That is the main point of why our association is supporting measure.

