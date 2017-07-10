Show me the money!!! — Cass Shan

JULY 10 — Malaysians are at a losing end. Corporations hike their prices (of goods and services) while locals languish at the bottom of the price hike pile. When I was starting work in 2001, my first salary was RM1,100. Fast forward 17 years later and starting salaries are at RM2,500 (thereabouts).

In contrast; a loaf of bread then cost RM1.30 and now cost RM2.40. That’s a 100 per cent hike. Bus tickets for travel within the city cost RM0.90 then and RM2.00 now. That’s a 100 per cent hike. LRT fares were RM2.40 and yet RM4.60 now. That’s more than a 100 per cent hike. A glass of iced coffee cost RM1.50 but now RM2.50

Room rental back then amounted to RM300 per month yet now it’s at least RM700 a month. More than a 100 per cent hike. Houses back then could be bought for RM100,000. Now prices are escalating in the region of RM500,000 and above. That’s a 500 per cent hike.

Cost of living is rising through the roof. Yet, we’re only making a measly RM2,500 starting salary. One could argue that prices have hiked by at least 100 per cent since then and such a 100 per cent rise in starting salary makes sense. But consider the expenses of a fresh graduate.

Rent: RM700

Food: RM900

Transport: RM200 (public transport)

Bills: RM300

Handphone: RM80

TOTAL: RM2,180

With a net salary of RM2,200 (after EPF deductions), one can only save RM20 each month. That’s living paycheck to paycheck.

A fresh graduate would be merely existing on that salary; not living life to the fullest. He would be doing the routine of sleep, work, eat, sleep repeat.

Where is the opportunity to explore the city through local travel and dining as well as exploring one’s talents through art or music classes (be it dance or any other recreational activities).

But most importantly, where is there room to save money for an emergency?

We often see reports stating that Malaysians don’t save or aren’t financially savvy when it comes to saving money. But really, there is hardly enough to save when you deduct the cost of living.

And this doesn’t stop at fresh graduates. Even experienced staffs are languishing with little leftover at the end of the month.

Consider that a housing loan for a RM500,000 condominium cost RM2,000 a month in monthly repayments. Cars will set you back by RM800-RM1200 inclusive of petrol and tol (depending on which mid-range car model you drive)

That sets your monthly commitments to RM3,000 already without taking into consideration food which will set you back by another RM900. This makes the monthly commitment RM4,000 before considering the so-called niceties such as the occasional travel and buying gadgets such as a handphone.

This showcases that one should be earning at least RM6,000 (when you consider EPF and tax) to live a decent life with a house and a car.

Now tell me, how many people do you know of who make RM6,000 a month?

Malaysian businesses continue to stinge on salaries opting to give out low salaries and yet work them to the bone.

I dare say one should ideally be earning RM10,000 in order to have a sizeable savings every month to set aside for a rainy day.

After all, consider that your monthly commitments is RM4,000. A salary of RM10,000 would equate a net income of RM8,000. This leaves a balance of RM4,000 — of which RM2,000 is set for savings and the other RM2,000 for vacations or buying a handphone/television etc. See how one must ideally make RM10,000?

Again, how many people do you know of who earn RM10,000 a month?

Salaries in Malaysia a pathetic waste of time. We can’t rely on companies to think on our behalf and markets is not changing. Either a government directive of minimum wages (like the minimum wage of RM4,000 proposed by Pakatan Rakyat) or a demand by labourers themselves of a salary hike.

Otherwise, one must pave the difficult path in self-employment in order to control their own self salaries.

And that is why we want to see a change in our local salary scale. Awaken, people! We must work towards a salary increase in order to keep up with the rising cost of living!

Don’t you agree with me?

* This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail Online.