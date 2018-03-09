Selangor water cut: The buck stops at SPLASH — Hannah Yeoh

MARCH 9 — I refer to the ongoing water disruption in Petaling, Klang, Shah Alam, Gombak, Hulu Selangor and Kuala Langat (“the affected areas”).

We were informed last week that a scheduled water disruption would take place in the affected areas to facilitate critical equipment repair works at the Sungai Selangor Water Supply Scheme Phase 3 (SSP3) water treatment plant for a period of 10 hours on 6 March.

The SSP3 water treatment plant is managed by Syarikat Pengeluaran Air Sungai Selangor Sdn Bhd (SPLASH). SPLASH was awarded a 30 year concession by the previous BN State Government of Selangor in January 2000 to build, operate and maintain the SSP3. Its core business is the production of treated water, which is sold in bulk to SYABAS.

On March 6, we were then informed of a sudden surge vessel system burst at the SSP3 water treatment plant, causing a massive delay to the restoration of water supply to the affected areas.

This has resulted in immense suffering to more than 500,000 households in Selangor for an insufferable four days and still counting. The Mentri Besar of Selangor had to then call for an urgent intervention by SYABAS/Air Selangor to help SPLASH expedite repair works at the plant.

SPLASH has failed to provide regular updates on the status of repair works resulting in more disruption to the daily routine of households and operations of businesses.

SPLASH being the concessionaire and supplier of treated water to SYABAS should have been more equipped to handle such incidents. I cannot imagine the impact beyond this Sunday if the intervention for repair works had not been provided by the state government.

The management of SPLASH must take responsibility for their failure to prepare for all contingencies including the injury caused to the personnels at site. Arguably the degree of negligence (if any) and incompetence in the manner which the upgrading/repair exercise was carried out has to be thoroughly investigated.

The buck stops with the top management of SPLASH and the people of Selangor expect stern action to be taken.

* Media statement by Hannah Yeoh, Speaker of the Selangor State Assembly, on March 9, 2018.

