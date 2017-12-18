Respect the rights of migrants — Malaysian Bar Council

DECEMBER 18 — On this International Migrants Day — which is observed on 18 December annually — the Malaysian Bar acknowledges and salutes the indefatigable spirit and courage of all migrant workers.

Malaysia hosts more than two million documented migrant workers, and a large number of undocumented migrants, estimated at between two million and five million persons in formal and informal sectors.

The Malaysian Bar welcomes the adoption of the Asean Consensus on the Protection and Promotion of the Rights of Migrant Workers (“Asean Consensus”) by Asean Member States on 14 November 2017.

However, we are concerned that the Asean Consensus is non-binding, and implementation of the articles is subject to national laws, policy and regulations of Asean Members States, which are, as they stand at present, inadequate to protect the rights of migrant workers in the region.

In conjunction with International Migrants Day 2017, the Malaysian Bar calls upon the Asean Committee on Migrant Workers (“ACMW”) tasked to draft the Action Plan to guide the implementation of the Asean Consensus to ensure that all stakeholders including civil society organisations and Bar associations are included in the consultation, drafting and implementation of the Action Plan.

The Malaysian Bar also calls upon the Malaysian Government to:

(1) Implement the recommendations of the Bar Council’s “Developing a Comprehensive Policy Framework for Migrant Workers”, which include the following:

(a) Work closely with country-of-origin governments to fine-tune the recruitment system to ensure that migrant workers are recruited in a regular manner, and are equipped with the necessary skills in tandem with the employment as well as knowledge on their labour rights and obligations;

(b) Shift the foreign employees’ levy payments to the employers;

(c) Formulate proper housing guidelines to ensure that migrant workers have adequately sized, clean, hygienic and secure accommodation;

(d) Extend the coverage of the Employees’ Social Security Act 1969 to include migrant workers, or amend the Workmen’s Compensation Act 1952 to be in tandem with the benefits accorded under the Employees’ Social Security Act 1969; and

(e) Provide a comprehensive amnesty programme for all undocumented migrants currently in the country to be regularised.

(2) Ensure full respect for the human rights and humane treatment of migrants, regardless of their migration status, in line with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development adopted by the United Nations General Assembly on 25 September 2015;

(3) Accede to the International Convention on the Protection of the Rights of All Migrant Workers and Members of their Families, adopted by the United Nations General Assembly on 18 December 1990. This Convention recognises and guarantees respect for the dignity and rights of all migrants, regardless of their national origin or immigration status; and

(4) Ensure that domestic laws and policies pertaining to migrant workers are in conformity with the provisions of the obligations stated in the Asean Consensus.

The Malaysian Bar hopes that the adoption on the Asean Consensus will usher in a new era for migrants in Malaysia and throughout Asean.

*This statement has been submitted by George Varughese, president of the Malaysian Bar Council.

**This is the personal opinion of the writer or organisation and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail Online.