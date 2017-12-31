Remember our constants — Puthan Perumal

DECEMBER 31 — It is usually the case that when a new year is approaching, we often look forward to making changes, or at least we try to make them.

That normally presupposes that we are perhaps unhappy with something or that the status quo is not as satisfying as it should be, hence the change.

It wouldn't be farfetched to state that we are all finding ways and means to be content, in whatever we do.

However, we often overlook all our constants that have been present throughout our lives thus far.

Those constants that always keep us footed to the ground; that always remains with us through our tough times; that always do not judge us; that always without question lend you a helping hand.

Changes are necessary sometimes of course, but let us not forget aspects of our lives that continue to grow stronger and stronger in each passing year.

For each of us, we all have our own constants. That that does not waiver no matter what.

Perhaps it is important for us to take some time to ponder and acknowledge our constants.

Happy New Year 2018.

