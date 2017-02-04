Publish the formula of calculating fuel prices — Sin Chew Daily

FEBRUARY 4 — Domestic fuel prices have been rising in recent months, sparking widespread frustration among the general public while raising the key question as to how the fuel prices are actually computed.

The February prices of RON95 and RON97 at the pump have been raised by 20 cents each to RM2.30 and RM2.60 per liter respectively, while the price of diesel has gone up to RM2.15.

As the fuel prices were just raised in January, a second consecutive month of price hike has put additional burden on many consumers. Take RON95 for instance, the price has surged from RM1.90 two months ago to RM2.30 today, more than 20 per cent of increase.

Higher fuel prices will not only have a direct impact on the day-to-day financial burden of the people as well as the operating cost of local businesses, but could also trigger a new round of inflationary pressure. The transportation industry will be the most severely hit sector, and any cost overrun will invariably be transferred to end consumers.

A local expert has predicted that domestic fuel prices will continue to rise over the next two to three months. Consequently, it is imperative that the government closely monitor market prices to ensure that fuel price adjustments will not trigger another round of intense inflation to burden the public further.

The government must take some active measures if necessary to lessen the people's burden by introducing appropriate people-friendly policies.

On top of this, the latest fuel price hike has also brought out discussions on how fuel prices have been calculated. Opposition leaders are not the only ones to raise such a question, as the public are equally confused why domestic fuel prices have not moved in tandem with international crude oil prices.

Frustration over skyrocketing goods prices and the non-transparent formula of calculating fuel prices will deal a further blow on the government's credibility.

The best way for the government to clear the doubts of the public is to publish the exact formula of calculating fuel prices and to answer all their queries in a more transparent manner.

The country started to adopt the managed float mechanism on December 1, 2014, allowing fuel prices to fluctuate with the market. Nevertheless, until now many people still do not have much idea how the prices have been computed, hence all the misunderstandings.

As such, BN's Strategic Communication Team has issued a statement to explain that the country's fuel prices are based on refined petroleum product prices using specifically the Singapore Means of Platts (MOPS), not the average international crude prices in the previous month.

While the explanation helps clarify some of the points, it still fails to let the public see in detail how fuel prices have been computed. — Sin Chew Daily

* This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail Online.