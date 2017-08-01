Perak Mufti’s claim of ‘legalising adultery’ absurd, illogical — Latheefa Koya

AUGUST 1 — Perak Mufti Harussani Zakaria shocked Malaysians by accusing Perlis Mufti Dr Asri of legalising adultery over the 'child out-of wedlock' controversy.

Harussani's attack upon Asri is illogical, baseless and an unacceptable discourtesy from one Mufti to another.

What Asri, the court of appeal and many other Muslims are saying is that children born out of wedlock should not be made to suffer for the actions of their parents by denying them legitimacy.

Neither Asri nor anyone else is suggesting that adultery be made permissible among Muslims!

Those parents who commit adultery leading to the birth of an illegitimate child can still be prosecuted under the Shariah ordinances for committing the act of ‘zina’. No suggestion is made that those provisions be repealed.

But the innocent child must not be made to suffer. Nothing in Islam jurisprudence justifies the punishment of the blameless.

This matter must be discussed calmly and reasonably; Harussani, DPM Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and others of their ilk must act responsibly, and not engender an atmosphere of intolerance and paranoia.

The adoption of such intolerant and extreme positions will create fertile ground for Isis-like attitudes to take root in our society.

