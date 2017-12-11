Outsmarting urbanisation’s dilemma to achieve green goals — Okay Barutçu

DECEMBER 11 — Cities across the globe are swelling as resources dwindle. The United Nations (UN) estimates that two out of three people will live in a city by 20301, with megacities of 10 million inhabitants or more located primarily in Asia.

Driven by rapid growth and urbanisation, Asian megacities are lifting millions out of poverty. However, city planners face a whole host of challenges to make such large cities liveable. From modern infrastructure, sanitation, climate change, to environmental and social sustainability, it’s clear that cities today face a unique mandate.

Urbanisation’s dilemma

Globally, cities account for about 70 per cent of carbon emissions2, and this poor environmental record is already taking its toll. For example, air pollution results in high healthcare costs and reduced labour productivity, and far more in human cost, causing more than three million deaths a year — killing more people than AIDS, malaria, or tuberculosis3. Scientists also caution that if greenhouse gas emissions continue to rise, we will pass the threshold when global warming becomes catastrophic and irreversible.

Here in Malaysia, we are experiencing the challenges of rapid urbanisation including pollution, congestion, and strain on natural resources such as water and energy. In fact, more than 75 per cent of Malaysians live in cities, with the number expected to increase to 90 per cent in the future4.

In the face of such pressures, Malaysia has adopted ambitious goals, with the Eleventh Malaysia Plan outlining a strategy for the country to be an ‘advanced economy’ by 2020, including the pursuit of ‘green growth for sustainability and resilience’.

Smart cities building the future

It is imperative for cities to be smarter in their approaches to energy, water supply and waste water management, empowering communities and industries to be self-sufficient in a way that consumes the least resources. For many, this vision is based on creating ‘smart cities’, which means harnessing digital technology, big data, and intelligent products and networks to help cities distribute resources efficiently and solve large-scale environmental challenges.

This momentous task cannot lie with a single entity to tackle on its own, but instead calls for the collaboration of businesses, citizens, and governments.

Copenhagen is a great example of this approach, achieving the status of being the world’s most liveable city. They have done this by working with businesses and organisations to prepare for climate change such as building public spaces which include runoff areas for excess water, and implementing an innovative cooling system that saves 70 per cent of the energy compared to traditional air-conditioning. Copenhagen has reduced carbon emissions by 50 per cent since 1995.

Businesses can also work with the government to set standards and push for policy changes to adopt more sustainable approaches.

Taking the pressure off with smart technology

The smart city vision has led industries such as the pump manufacturing industry to develop smart solutions to play a part towards building resilient cities. Pumps play a vital role in the transportation and treatment of water in cities today, especially with demand for clean and safe drinking water increasing all over the world.

Something as simple as water leakage is a prevailing problem in many cities. For instance in London, 1,000 million litres of clean water — or 400 Olympic-sized swimming pools — are lost every day. Other cities have recorded water losses of up to 70 per cent of water pumped.

With pumps responsible for a staggering 10 per cent of global electricity consumption, the pump industry is an obvious target for reducing energy consumption through higher efficiency motors and built-in intelligence.

One such solution is Grundfos’ Demand Driven Distribution, an intelligent water management pumping solution which automatically adjusts to water flow through the use of remote sensors, and reduces excessive pressure in the water pipes. This in turn limits water leakages and losses, minimising cost and energy.

To date, Demand Driven Distribution has helped countless cities address this issue, such as tackling extensive leakage issues for a water authority in Malaysia while ensuring minimal disruption to citizens. It has also helped reduce water loss for the city of Ploiesti, Romania, by 150,000 m3 water per year.

Solar power is another technology becoming more popular in cities as well, and Grundfos has been a pioneer in solar-powered pumping technology initially developed for remote areas where electricity may not be available or unstable for irrigation and drinking water pumps. More countries are now offering subsidies and provisions for consumers willing to invest in solar energy for their domestic needs.

The goal of developing smart, sustainable cities should be the key driver for industry players like us to pioneer innovative products and processes, providing sustainable solutions for global challenges.

The way forward

Developing smart, energy efficient and sustainable solutions for urban development will be one of the key drivers for growth for industry players like Grundfos in the coming decade.

Close collaboration of manufacturers with key stakeholders such as the local authorities, urban planners, universities, NGOs and think-tanks on sustainability, communities and consumers will facilitate more innovative and tailor-made technologies and solutions to emerge much faster than ever before.

The digital revolution is already rapidly changing the way we live, learn, work, commute, communicate, do our shopping, and solve almost any of our daily challenges in urban life. With the younger generations more in tune with their environment and demanding a greener and more sustainable world for themselves and their future generation, smart cities are very much an integral part of this vision.

And without question, this future is already here and rapidly evolving. From politicians and public officials to businesses, universities and ordinary people, we all need to work together in making our cities smarter and thus our “new” worlds more liveable.

1. United Nations, Department of Economic and Social Affairs, Population Division (2016). The World’s Cities in 2016 — Data Booklet.

2. Asian Development Bank, 2012, Green Cities.

3. J. Lelieveld, J. S. Evans, M. Fnais, D. Giannadaki and A. Pozzer, September 2016, The contribution of outdoor air pollution sources to premature mortality on a global scale

4. CIA Factbook, http://www.thestar.com.my/tech/tech-news/2017/02/13/cities-of-the-future/

* Okay Barutçu is Regional Managing Director for Asia Pacific at leading pump manufacturer Grundfos.

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail Online.