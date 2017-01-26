Our Malaysian struggle — Adli Ghazi

JANUARY 26 — Nights like this will come more often in the coming months. In a small makeshift office on a ground floor dingy PPR unit in Kampung Kerinchi, a group of unlikely people sit together.

In this smallest unit of a gigantic political party, the branch, sits a driving school operator, an university alumni officer, a hotel maintenance technician, a couple of retirees and several housewives (not to forget the occasional disruptor, flying cockroach now and again).

The agenda is simple: Make the smallest of change by meeting with potential voters, be it within the party or outside it to canvass for support and ultimately their votes. An effort that could take week’s maybe months.

I wonder what is it that compels them to voluntarily serve this cause? For sure it’s neither for personal glory nor monetary gains. They will hardly be recognised or appreciated for the sacrifices they're making. Somehow they believe in the “struggle.”

Hence I kept on contemplating about what is “the struggle.” I'm sure it differs from one person to the other.

Here is my take on our “struggle.” (Disclaimer: I’m discounting the daily personal struggles like making ends meet but looking at the macro struggle)

I grew up in an urban setting all my life, being a PJ boy I grew up as the city grew bigger from a small town to a city. My friends were a good mix of all races. From kindergarten right up to university.

Now it saddens me that we have become disenfranchised from one another living in our own racial cocoon. My struggle is for us to have one national identity that trumps the racial walls that we built.

Toleration should not be the way forward, it is in the unification into a Malaysian identity that everyone can be proud of. For sure this is not the path of least resistance, it is fraught with opposition. The will to change and adapt is the humongous task we need to address.

But one day I believe we can move past our own biases, make the necessary sacrifices be it great or small and let it blossom into something unimaginably great.

The key for now is for everyone to start building bridges and connect with those we find different from ourselves. We will find we have much more in common than we are different. After all we are living under the same roof. In the end everyone has a common goal, which is to have a comfortable life while making sure our offspring’s have a better life than we did.

One day with moderation as our path and values as our guide maybe we can reach this utopia of Malaysian unity.

However, unity is not my only dream. The other is accountability and proper governance.

For years we have been on this treacherous slippery slope of mismanagement and complacency. We have been poisoned by our own natural resources and made us believe that our pockets were deeper than it actually is. Wastages and corruption grew uncontrollably till we feel the angst at austerity.

One day we I hope those in power will practise self-control, be honest and steadfast. We need to remember God is always watching. We have seen the evil of corrupt practices and where it leads. The future generation should learn and correct the mistakes of our parents and grandparents.

In this land of abundance we have much to be thankful for, this platform that our forefathers built us should be a Launchpad for greater things to come. With the strengths of our diversity compounded with the resources in our land there is much more to look forward to.

It is always darkest during the storm. This one in particular we should face head on and persevere. Put our heads up, create positivity and strive to pull others through it.

Cause it is right after the storm when the clouds clear there will be a silver lining. The golden sky where we can build a brighter future together.

This is our struggle.

* Adli Ahmad Ghazi is Bangsar South Umno Youth chief

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail Online