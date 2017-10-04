Our history textbooks should not be biased — Ranjit Singh Malhi

OCTOBER 4 — With regard to the shortcomings in our history textbooks, the Education Ministry should welcome constructive feedback and not be unreasonably defensive.

There is a famous Malay saying, “Jangan cuba menegakkan benang yang basah.”

It is an undeniable fact that our current history textbooks are Islamic and Malay-centric biased.

Indeed, in a paper (2010) entitled “Malaysian Secondary School History Curriculum and Its Contribution towards Racial Integration” by Abdul Razaq Ahmad, Ahamad Rahim, Ahmad Ali Seman and Mohd Johdi Salleh, the authors state, inter alia, that “the contents of the History curriculum need to be re-evaluated especially in making it not being Malay centric”, “the roles of all ethnic groups in achieving independenc[e] and harmonizing the country should also be addressed” and the history textbooks should portray “the true history of Malaysians not the Malays.”

The authors also reiterated that the contributions and sacrifices of the non-Malays should be included in the Malaysian History curriculum.

In our quest to truly create a united and progressive Bangsa Malaysia, all of us have a moral duty of ensuring that our students in schools study History that is not only accurate but generally objective and well-balanced.

Our history textbooks must tell the whole truth and reflect the multi-religious and multi-cultural heritage of our nation which greatly helps to promote a sense of togetherness and pride of being Malaysians.

Towards this end, the advisory panel and writers for all the history textbooks should be drawn from various ethnic groups.

Writers (preferably historians and not teachers) chosen should be those who have content mastery, are meticulous (pay attention to details), and with a proven track record.

