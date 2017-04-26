On the passing of Mohamad Thaqif Amin Mohd Gaddafi — Teo Nie Ching

APRIL 26 — DAP expresses its sympathies and condolences to the family of Mohamad Thaqif Amin Mohd Gaddafi on his passing this afternoon.

A young boy, full of potential and plenty of promise for the future, has passed away due to the alleged abuse of an assistant school warden, and negligence by the school. I weep over his death.

Thaqif and 14 of his friends had been beaten with a water hose for “making noise”.[1] But according to a 2003 circular from the Ministry of Education, school heads are allowed to cane students lightly for “moderate” and “severe” offences, but only on the palm of the hand or on the buttocks over the clothes. Why was the guideline not followed in this religious school? And whose duty is it to make sure that all educational institutions, whether public or private, follow the guidelines of MOE?

The warden is now in remand for four days for investigation. But the investigation must not stop here. The police should also investigate if the school management has failed their statutory duty to report the abuse.

Under section 29 of the Child Act 2001, childcare providers have a duty to report abuse, whether physically or emotionally, on a child. Childcare providers who fail to comply commit an offence and could be fined up to five thousand ringgit or jailed up to two years or both.

Boarding school goers spend most of their time in school; even more than their time at home. Wardens of boarding schools play the role of care providers to these children, and have the responsibility over the wellbeing and health of them, and a duty to report any abuse or ill treatment!

The contents of Thaqif’s diary make for grim reading. It confirms the beatings he received were not a one-off incident, and that many of his schoolmates had been on the receiving end of such abusive treatment.

But, why none of the teachers, other wardens, and management staffs noticed the abuse that have been going on for goodness knows how long? Or they are aware of the abuse, but have failed to stand up for the children?

The cruel loss of Mohamad Thaqif exposes us to the lack of transparency over managements of private education institutions. This incident must be investigated thoroughly, and those found guilty must not be let off with only a rap on the knuckles.

Stern actions must be taken against the assistant warden, and also those who failed their duty to report, as voiceless children rely on responsible adults to speak up for them.

* Teo Nie Ching is DAP Assistant National Publicity Secretary and MP for Kulai.

** This is the personal opinion of the writer and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail Online.