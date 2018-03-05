Nutrition matters — Wan Manan and Jomo KS

MARCH 5 — For the man who led the exposures of BMF, abused privatizations and the Bank Negara forex losses, and in the face of the ongoing 1MDB, FGV, Saudi money and ECRL scandals, it is sad that DAP leader Lim Kit Siang wants to make quinoa the rallying cry for GE14.

At his UKM appearance, PM Najib also missed a ‘teachable moment’ in announcing his dietary preference for the previously little-known Andean staple. The United Nations’ 2013 promotion of quinoa was part of a Food and Agriculture Organization campaign to better appreciate healthy foods long marginalized by major food businesses. Unfortunately, the PM is a victim of misleading advertising as 100gm of rice contains 130 calories, only ten calories more than for quinoa – hardly effective for a weight-loss diet.

The main reason for quinoa being expensive in this country is because, as with so many other imported foods, the few with import licences essentiallyset prices. Thus, for example, the price of milk in Malaysia has continued to rise while the world price has declined in recent years due to the ‘glut’ in world production.

While most Malaysians are better off than their ancestors there have also been some regressions. A century ago, it was found that beri-beri was mainly a problem among ethnic Chinese because of the cultural preference for polished white rice. Since then, most Malaysians have embraced white rice in their diets. Fortunately, we consume other sources of vitamin B, and beri-beri has become a scourge of the past.

But our nutrition still leaves a great deal for improvement, and the country is beset with a range of diet-related problems. Malaysia is the most overweight and obese country on the Asian continent, and also has the highest incidence of diabetes.

Meanwhile, as in the West in the past, some nutritionists relying on corporate funding, have endorsedsugar-sweeteneddrinks and foods as healthy.Incredibly, the health minister does not believe the government should regulate food. Hence, we only learn of excessive use of toxic agrochemicals in our food when exports are blocked from entering other countries, as if poisoning Malaysians does not matter.

Meanwhile, our food safety and quality reputations abroad have been undermined due to export transhipments (e.g., of shrimp, honey) from other countries taking advantage of Malaysia’s better reputation.

The recent Unicef study on Malaysia, Children Without, suggests widespread problems of malnutrition, both micronutrient and macronutrient deficiencies as well as diet-related ‘non-communicable diseases’ (NCDs).

Besides problems of inadequate incomes and the affordability of healthy food, Malaysia’s widespread malnutrition points to behaviours promoted and perpetuated by advertising, culture and inadequate or unenforced regulations, or their absence.

Poor food for both mother and child during the ‘first 1000 days’ from a child’s conception has permanent effects on the physical and cognitive development of children. For example, it is difficult for working mothers to exclusively breast-feed their infant children for their first six months, as recommended.

While Tun Dr Mahathir has publicly attributed his longevity to his genes, there is no doubt that his legendary dietary discipline has also helped. Perhaps, Tun Dr Siti Hasmah’s lifelong commitment to public health has also contributed to their good health.

Malaysian leaders should rise above partisan considerations to recognize that our people face serious problems which need an ‘all of government’ or even an ‘all of society’ approach and effort to address the sustainable development super-goals of making ‘poverty, malnutrition and ill-health’ history.

* Wan Manan was professor of nutrition & public health at Universiti Sains Malaysia, and chairperson of GERAK, the movement of academics in the country. Jomo is an old friend from their student days.

