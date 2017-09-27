Nothing shameful to let Asian values triumph — M Kayveas

SEPT 27 —The ongoing debates, mudslinging and exploitation over the non-approval of the Better Beer Festival 2017 continues to be more than a thorn in the side of Malaysians.

By even saying anything about it here will rain brick bats - as I would not be surprised, and all the more when I am in politics.

But if we can just this once leave aside our own brands of politics, religion, race and rights, it can offer a great opportunity to see beyond the multiple shades of creed, colour, rights and threats for therein lie progressive conclusions.

I invite everyone concerned, worried, hurt or threatened by the ‘Better Beer Festival’ episode to put aside differences and preferences and challenge ourselves to look at the fundamentals.

To begin with, the non-Malay, non-Muslim communities in Malaysia have all the freedom and right to patronise the many drinking holes operated all over the country. No Muslim or Malay protested in public demanding that you cannot have your pints.

Every year, as the countdown to each new year starts, non-Muslims and non-Malays have had their every right intact as they make a beeline to fun places to boisterously usher in the new year with cascading alcohol for company. Nobody said you cannot do it.

Despite being a nation which has sixty percent Muslims here, the non-Malays and non-Muslims can continue to have their non-halal spread of culinary preferences in restaurants all over the country.

Likewise, many among our multiracial communities have their celebrations and festivals, weddings and events where serving alcoholic drinks in the homes of respective venues of non-Muslims and non-Malays is a right and freedom that continues, intact and safeguarded.

So where is the extremism that we are screaming and hurling in every direction, in the wake of this demand to have or have-not a Beer Festival in public space, if I may ask?

Now, if we honour and pledge to live by our very own Asian values, having a public festival of intoxicating beverages is certainly not subscribed, promoted, encouraged or even openly celebrated and promoted in public space.

Irrespective of race, religion, philosophical orientations, we all will agree that alcohol is intoxicating and even in non-religious communities restrain is much encouraged.

The golden principle that keep the Asian cultures and traditions intact down the centuries is this ability to let Asian values dominate our public and even our private spheres.

The Better Beer Festival could have been organised in private space. It would not have infringed on our Muslim Malay fellow citizens.

We drink in pubs, we make merry during festivals, and scores and scores of shops and supermarkets are licensed to sell alcohol - do these not affirm that non-Muslim and non-Malay liberties are very much respected?

Asian values demand self-restrain and respect for the community within which we live and die. It is the Asian badge of prudent registration of harmonious coexistence down the centuries.

So why do we fight over so called ‘rights’ to have a Beer Festival in the public space when we could have gracefully enjoyed to the last drop in private space like a hotel’s grand ballroom?

Yet there are opportunists screaming for blood as they exploit the political mileage for themselves. There are so called leaders who do not see the sacred wisdom in Asian values but make political, religious and racial currency under the cloak of dubious racial, religious, and human rights arguments.

Should we not be thankful that alcohol is not peddled and celebrated in public venues where our young frequent to chill out?

Should we not let our Asian values triumph over this ‘imported’ foreign carnival fads that often leave much to be desired in comparison to our own rooted Asian values?

We have to ask ourselves some serious, honest questions without fear or favour.

Where do we go from publicly held beer festivals?

How about fashion festivals as in the likes of carnivals in Rio de Janario or Jamaica?

Or if you would, some form of revived ‘Woodstock’ that spills and oozes with drugs in the open?

Or even a gay festival of sorts now that it is becoming very much a ‘westerner’ penchant?

If we are Asian, let our Asian values take root and be preserved for generations to come. Let us not pretend to be ‘westernised’.

All Malaysians know and do cherish our superior Asian values which must remain as the bedrock of a distinctly progressive future.

When more than seventy per cent of the world’s population is made up of by Asians, what is so wrong in Malaysians respecting the Asian values of moderation, consideration and believe in the eternal truth that promotes self-restraint, respect and endorsement of everything Asian?

* This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail Online.