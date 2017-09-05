Need for UN intervention on Rohingya issue — Sin Chew Daily

SEPTEMBER 5 ­— The clash between Myanmar military and Rohingya militants in the northern Rakhine state last month has resulted in large number of casualties.

Several NGOs in Malaysia and Rohingya refugees in the country recently gathered at three different locations in the capital city to protest the iniquities of the Myanmar regime.

The presence of several thousands of protestors not only caused massive traffic congestion in the city but has also raised widespread concerns of the plight of these refugees once again.

The Myanmar regime and Rohingya community have been pointing finger at each other over the violence in Rakhine state. State counselor Aung San Suu Kyi accused the Rohingya of burning civilian homes and causing the bloodshed while the Muslim minority accused the authorities of attacking and burning Rohingya homes.

The escalating conflicts between the two sides were accelerated last October when the authorities sent in the military to clamp down the Rohingya minority in Rakhine state, causing them to flee the country in droves. The UNHCR has called it an act of “ethnic cleansing”.

Given the severity of the situation, the Rohingya issue should never be delayed any further and the international community must lend a helping hand on humanitarian ground.

The million-strong Rohingya community has been calling Rakhine state their home for decades but their citizenship status is constantly denied by the authorities which have imposed restrictions on them.

Outsiders have pinned their hopes on the NLD regime led by Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi to resolve the issue, but it is now proven that such unilateral hopes have been largely unrealistic.

The Rohingya issue entails ethnic, religious and political factors and it is not easy to get the problem sorted out especially in view of the established government prejudices and enmity towards Rohingya, making it impossible for both sides to sit down peacefully and negotiate.

In the meantime, assaults carried out by Rohingya militants have further complicated the matter.

At this stage it is unlikely for the Myanmar authorities to peacefully and impartially settle the Rohingya issue. The continuous oppression is bound to trigger bigger backlash from the Rohingya community and hence, more violence on the horizon.

UN and Asean should play a more active role in dissolving the conflicts between Myanmar and Rohingya, including seeking legitimate citizenship for them. In the absence of international intervention, it is impossible for the Rohingya to see the light at the end of the tunnel.

To Myanmar, allowing the Rohingya issue to snowball into something bigger will not do the country any good, as this will affect internal stability and the country’s long-term development.

Looking from another angle, the Rohingya crisis poses a serious question on human rights and civilisation. The international community must help Yangon resolve this tacky problem in a more civilised manner. — Sin Chew Daily

* This article was first published here.

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail Online.