Let’s put a stop to all-male panels at forums — Azrul Mohd Khalib

MARCH 5 — On March 8, it will be International Women’s Day and this year’s theme is #PressForProgress. Progress can take many forms and faces but one aspect that I would like to highlight is the work on gender parity.

The 2017 Global Gender Gap report published by the World Economic Forum highlights a startling fact: despite decades of work on the issue of gender parity, data indicates that the gender gap is actually widening.

Instead of needing 170 years to close the gap, it is now estimated that it would now take more than 200 years to achieve global gender parity. We are regressing rather than progressing on this issue.

There are a variety of indicators to measure parity including participation in the economy, education levels, health and survivability, and political representation.

The continued growth, competitiveness and resiliency of countries depends on them being able to successfully harness and mobilise half of their population and talent capacity. Gender parity is a critical factor as to whether economies and societies are able to successfully advance and adapt.

It is folly to deny women the opportunity and choice to participate in the economy, get educated and to be politically empowered. Saudi Arabia, for example, has only just woken up to this fact and is struggling to catch up with the 21st century.

However, it is in countries such as ours that we sometimes take it for granted that women have been and continue to be part of the engine of growth which made and continues to build on what Malaysia is today

Over the past couple of year or so, and especially with the upcoming 14th General Election pretty much around the corner, numerous talks, forums, seminars and conferences have been held and are being organised, springing up like mushrooms after the rain.

Topics include trying to make sense of the political issues of the day, challenges in education, and responding to the trials and tribulations which affect the economic well-being of the country.

Because of my work at a think tank, I have seen many of these event announcements and have lost count of how many I have attended. What I do notice is the fact that women often seem to be missing from the speaker line-up of many of these discussions. Depending on the subject, most seem to be all-male panels or “manels.”

For “hard” issues such as economics, business, technology, foreign policy and politics, there appears to never be a shortage of men who are asked to step into the spotlight and give expert opinions. You will often see all-male panels at mostly male conferences, featuring male keynote speakers and discussants.

For example, I attended Khazanah Research Institute’s “Malaysian Income Distribution in a Global Context” seminar back in January. I couldn’t help but notice that out of 18 speakers, moderators and discussants, only two were women.

Only one, if you just counted the speakers. A panel discussing global poverty and inequality actually had no women on it. These are two issues which disproportionately affect women and girls here and around the world, and as expected, the gender dimension was not explored.

The same can be said with events by other organisations such as the Asian Strategy and Leadership Institute. One could be forgiven for thinking that the speaker line-up of their annual strategic outlook conferences is an old-boys reunion. There are often very few women speakers amidst male dominated discussions.

Mostly women panels will often be convened for so-called “soft issues” such as education, health and social welfare. And even then it is still possible to end up with manels. International Women’s Day is probably the only day that you are guaranteed to have that rare all-female panel.

Some might argue that it doesn’t make a difference whether or not a woman/women are represented and participating in such discussions. That one’s skillsets and expertise are not dependent on a person’s gender. That being a woman doesn’t guarantee that the opinions will be any different.

However, based on my own experiences and observations, the fact is that women through their life experiences bring diversity in opinion, leadership and management style, as well as in interpretation and approach to issues.

Denying women opportunities to present and speak at seminars, forums, and conferences regardless of whether they are “hard”“ or “soft” issues, prevents them from gaining visibility in those fields. Insisting on manels, deprives us of the benefit of that diversity in perspectives.

It contributes to the reason why most of the time men are featured as experts or were quoted in the news.

Women have become the Minister and Secretary-General of the Ministry of International Trade and Industry; the governor of Bank Negara; the chairman of the Securities Commission; the president of the Bar Council; the world’s no. 1 squash player; and have held many other leadership positions of skill, expertise and knowledge in the public and private sectors for which they are respected at home and abroad. They are more than 50 per cent of the workforce.

This is why it doesn’t make economic, social or political sense to exclude women’s presence and voices from the narrative. It certainly isn’t diversity.

The organisers of manel events are usually at fault here for creating the misleading impression or perception that it is difficult or even impossible to find a woman who is available and qualified to speak on a particular subject. I don’t think that it is done maliciously or with bad intent. They are often just oblivious to the issue.

Which is why raising awareness of this is key. We can all do our part to raise the level of this aspect of gender parity. It is important for us to disrupt this trend.

In 2013, a call was put forward for conference organisers and prominent male speakers to pledge to not appear on or organise all-male-panels. For men to refuse to participate or even attend, unless there are also women on stage. We should encourage this position. I have taken that pledge and made it a policy for my organisation.

A common excuse, which I have heard time and again, is that the appropriate speakers couldn’t be found or be available to participate. Given the fact that this country now has had women represented in almost every single field available, including those thought to be traditionally “male” dominated such as offshore engineering and construction, I would say that the organisers didn’t try hard enough.

Those who do end up having to attend a programme consisting all-male panels, should draw attention to the fact that these events lack diversity. We need to call them out by writing about it and posting them on social media with hashtags such as #AllMalePanel and #WhereAreTheWomen.

A little bit of shame and embarrassment could lead to change on the part of the organisers. After all, having women in discussion panels isn’t a controversial move, at least it shouldn’t be. If organisers knew that gender imbalances at their events could result in bad publicity, it is likely that they will work harder to find female speakers from the get-go.

Advocate Meghan Markle recently was quoted as saying that women don’t need to find a voice, that they have a voice. That they need to feel empowered to use it and people need to be encouraged to listen.

I couldn’t agree more. We need to stand with women to make their voices heard and presence visible and known. Today and every day.

*This is the personal opinion of the writer and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail Online.