Keeping our territorial waters safe — Sin Chew Daily

MAY 4 — Abu Sayyaf militant commander Alhabsy Misaya was killed by the Philippine military in an operation last Friday. Misaya, one of the most notorious kidnappers, was said to have been involved in countless of violent and extremist activities over the past 15 years or so.

The Abu Sayyaf militants have been kidnapping tourists and seamen in the territorial waters of the Philippines, Malaysia and Indonesia for many years to extort massive ransoms to fund their armed activities. Some of the victims were beheaded because their governments were reluctant to succumb to the abductors' demands.

Since Rodrigo Duterte took over as the Philippine president, Manila has been taking strong-handed actions in tackling the heinous militants in the South, and has been quite successful so far. This has invariably demoralised the extremist group. With one of the key leaders now dead, the organisation is set to be on the brink of disintegration.

Malaysians working in Sabah and foreigners holidaying or working in the state have become constant targets of Abu Sayyaf kidnappers. To ensure the safety of our waters and to stop the militants from posing a further menace to our security, we have set up the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone) and enforced midnight curfews to fully protect the safety of local residents and foreigners.

Effects of this unilateral measure on the part of the Malaysian government have nevertheless been limited. To ensure the complete safety of regional waters and effective battling of cross-border crimes, it is essential that Manila adopts tougher military actions.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak has said the tough actions by the Duterte administration has helped improve the security of regional waters, while Malaysia offers strategic back-up assistance to the Philippine military, providing the necessary intelligence and precise location information. We can safely say that the success of the latest operation has been the outcome of the combined effort of Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines.

Although Abu Sayyaf has suffered a tremendous setback following this strike operation, we cannot afford to overlook the group's organisational capability. They may restructure themselves in a different manner and make a decisive comeback any time soon.

A regional security advisor in Malaysia has told the media that the waters around southern Philippines, Sabah and Indonesia are only “technically safe for the time being” and we still need to closely monitor the follow-up moves by remnants of the terrorist group.

Like all other cross-border militant groups, Abu Sayyaf is intrinsically versatile and cunning, and it will take long-term deployment and actions to see to its total annihilation. In other words, the three countries must step up cooperation to jointly safeguard our regional waters in a bid to effectively curtail their armed activities. — Sin Chew Daily

