It’s a serious Malaysian tragedy — Lee Yew Meng

APRIL 28 — Eleven-year-old Mohamad Thaqif Amin Mohd Gaddafi died three days ago. He had his young life practically squeezed out from him.

The record of events by itself demands serious reflections and decisive actions.

The assistant warden whacked Thaqif and a dozen plus schoolmates with a rubber hose on March 24. Thaqif was brought home on March 31. On April 19 he was admitted to the High Dependency Ward.

Both his legs were amputated on April 22. He succumbed on April 26 before his arm was to be amputated.

Why was a rubber hose used in the punishment? From what I’ve learned the hose inflicts sharp pain but doesn’t leave visible marks. That is why it is the tool of choice by some enforcement authorities.

The assistant warden was a convicted felon. Yes, we must give them a second chance but surely not on assignments of a disciplinary nature where discretion and strict rule observances come hand in hand.

I read that Thaqif prayed most woefully that he be taken away from that boarding school or he will just run away. It was supposed to have been recorded in his diary.

We will note that many days passed between Thaqif being taken home and admitted to hospital.

Were there medical clinic visits involved, and why was there no urgency to admit? Or was traditional/complementary medicine the only medical help sought? Was this boarding school properly licensed? Is there sufficient syllabus or quality control administration in place? And more…

Our focus musn’t be on the punishment to unleash on this assistant warden.

Let the law take its course. Our complete focus must be to ensure this horrendous episode is never repeated.

For now the bottom-line is that could Thaqif have been saved?

I would urge a most complete investigation by a multi-agency task force, perhaps to be chaired by the newly appointed minister with special functions.

What happened to Thaqif must be seen as a Malaysian tragedy. Somewhere along the line we failed him.

The only consolation is that we believe he has been taken to a better place beyond the sunset.

* Datuk Lee Yew Meng is CEO of Genovasi Malaysia.

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail Online.