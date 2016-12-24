Institutionalising education allocation — Sin Chew Daily

DECEMBER 24 — The government must seriously look into the state of confusion of unrealised special allocation to Chinese primary schools for 2016, and draw up a comprehensive plan to ensure that every pledged allocation is delivered to the deserving schools and that all schools irrespective of language streams will benefit.

Finance Minister II Johari Abdul Ghani has said the government does not slash education allocation although some of the budgetary allocations for other government departments have been trimmed as a result of lower tax revenue due to plummeting oil prices.

If this is the case, then why is the special education allocation held back? Deputy Education Minister Chong Sin Woon explained that the prime minister did not specify RM50 million allocation for Chinese primary schools in the 2016 Budget, but a total sum of RM500 million has been set aside for schools of all language streams. That said, MCA maintains that the special allocation for Chinese primary schools should amount to RM50 million.

Education Minister Mahdzir Khalid said recently that there is no guarantee Chinese primary schools will get the RM50 million allocation, and he urged the schools “to take whatever that's offered.”

From what we know, applications for Chinese primary school allocation were already submitted to the various state education departments in early January but so far there has been no news on the actual delivery. The Education Ministry has said only part of the allocation would be disbursed due to fund shortage.

MCA's stand has been one of reluctance to accept the partial payment for it must answer to the Chinese community. Nevertheless, non-acceptance of the offer will similarly incur the wrath of the education ministry while Chinese primary schools are undecided whether to accept the significantly reduced allocation.

Allocation for government departments must be carried out as per the Budget adopted by the Parliament, and any short payment must also be approved by the Parliament in accordance with the procedures.

Generally all the allocation applications must be approved and the sums must be disbursed proportionate to the urgency and importance. It is imperative that the finance and education ministries enlighten us whether the allocation has been delivered as per the procedures. In addition, there must also be clear explanations whether MCA's demands have been reasonable.

It is no secret that late disbursement of education allocation has been going on for years. Some of the schools have resorted to public fund-raising due to late or non-delivery of the essential allocation in order to upgrade their facilities. The school boards of Chinese primary schools in the country have hoped that the education ministry would institutionalise education allocation.

Institutionalisation of education allocation is the best practice to ensure timely disbursements while clarifying the flow of funds. Otherwise different departments and individual schools may come up with their own versions of the story.

It is hoped that the cabinet will specify certain people from individual departments to be the official spokespersons who will tell us clearly how the money will be disbursed. — Sin Chew Daily

